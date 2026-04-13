NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After The Food City 500 At Bristol
Ty Gibbs broke through for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and with the win, Gibbs moved into fourth in the series championship standings.
Gibbs, who was sixth in the standings heading into the day, is now 105 points behind the points lead.
Tyler Reddick continued his grasp on the lead of the point standings with a solid fourth-place result in Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick now holds a 62-point lead in the standings with 18 races remaining until the start of the Chase.
Ryan Blaney, who failed to defeat Gibbs in an overtime finish on Sunday, but finished second in the race, remained planted in the second position in the championship standings after this week's race., and Blaney is followed by Denny Hamlin, who sits 86 points behind Reddick.
Shane van Gisbergen, with a 34th-place finish, nearly dropped outside of the 16-driver Chase grid, but was able to hang on by one point after Sunday's race. Chase Briscoe, who suffered from a miserable start to the season, was able to rally to the 17th spot in the standings with a fifth-place run at Bristol.
NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After The Food City 500
After race 8 of 36 (18 races remaining until the Chase)
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
1
45
Tyler Reddick
386
--
2
12
Ryan Blaney
324
-62
3
11
Denny Hamlin
300
-86
4
54
Ty Gibbs
281
-105
5
9
Chase Elliott
264
-122
6
5
Kyle Larson
260
-126
7
24
William Byron
245
-141
8
23
Bubba Wallace
236
-150
9
20
Christopher Bell
231
-155
10
17
Chris Buescher
230
-156
11
6
Brad Keselowski
229
-157
12
22
Joey Logano
218
-168
13
77
Carson Hocevar
209
-177
14
60
Ryan Preece
209
-177
15
7
Daniel Suarez
192
-194
16
97
Shane van Gisbergen
177
-209
17
19
Chase Briscoe
176
-210
18
2
Austin Cindric
172
-214
19
71
Michael McDowell
171
-215
20
16
AJ Allmendinger
156
-230
21
1
Ross Chastain
153
-233
22
38
Zane Smith
144
-242
23
43
Erik Jones
133
-253
24
8
Kyle Busch
131
-255
25
21
Josh Berry
128
-258
26
34
Todd Gilliland
127
-259
27
3
Austin Dillon
124
-262
28
42
John Hunter Nemechek
111
-275
29
35
Riley Herbst
109
-277
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
107
-279
31
4
Noah Gragson
104
-282
32
10
Ty Dillon
95
-291
33
88
Connor Zilisch
84
-302
34
41
Cole Custer
76
-310
35
51
Cody Ware
64
-322
36
48
Alex Bowman
24
-362
37
66
Casey Mears
9
-377
38
78
BJ McLeod
3
-383
39
33
Austin Hill (i)
0
-386
40
48
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-386
41
33
Jesse Love (i)
0
-386
42
67
Corey Heim (i)
0
-386
43
44
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-386
44
48
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-386
45
66
Chad Finchum (i)
0
-386
46
66
Timmy Hill (i)
0
-386
47
99
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-386
48
36
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-386
49
84
Jimmie Johnson
0
-386
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Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.Follow toby_christie