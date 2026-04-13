Ty Gibbs broke through for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and with the win, Gibbs moved into fourth in the series championship standings.

Gibbs, who was sixth in the standings heading into the day, is now 105 points behind the points lead.

Tyler Reddick continued his grasp on the lead of the point standings with a solid fourth-place result in Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick now holds a 62-point lead in the standings with 18 races remaining until the start of the Chase.

Ryan Blaney, who failed to defeat Gibbs in an overtime finish on Sunday, but finished second in the race, remained planted in the second position in the championship standings after this week's race., and Blaney is followed by Denny Hamlin, who sits 86 points behind Reddick.

Shane van Gisbergen, with a 34th-place finish, nearly dropped outside of the 16-driver Chase grid, but was able to hang on by one point after Sunday's race. Chase Briscoe, who suffered from a miserable start to the season, was able to rally to the 17th spot in the standings with a fifth-place run at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After The Food City 500





After race 8 of 36 (18 races remaining until the Chase)