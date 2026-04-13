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NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After The Food City 500 At Bristol

Ty Gibbs moved up in the standings with a win at Bristol, Tyler Reddick remained the point leader, and the Chase cutline is cluttered.
Toby Christie|
Apr 12, 2026; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view from the roof of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Apr 12, 2026; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; General view from the roof of Bristol Motor Speedway. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Ty Gibbs broke through for his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in Sunday's Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, and with the win, Gibbs moved into fourth in the series championship standings.

Gibbs, who was sixth in the standings heading into the day, is now 105 points behind the points lead.

Tyler Reddick continued his grasp on the lead of the point standings with a solid fourth-place result in Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick now holds a 62-point lead in the standings with 18 races remaining until the start of the Chase.

Ryan Blaney, who failed to defeat Gibbs in an overtime finish on Sunday, but finished second in the race, remained planted in the second position in the championship standings after this week's race., and Blaney is followed by Denny Hamlin, who sits 86 points behind Reddick.

Shane van Gisbergen, with a 34th-place finish, nearly dropped outside of the 16-driver Chase grid, but was able to hang on by one point after Sunday's race. Chase Briscoe, who suffered from a miserable start to the season, was able to rally to the 17th spot in the standings with a fifth-place run at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After The Food City 500



After race 8 of 36 (18 races remaining until the Chase)

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

1

45

Tyler Reddick

386

--

2

12

Ryan Blaney

324

-62

3

11

Denny Hamlin

300

-86

4

54

Ty Gibbs

281

-105

5

9

Chase Elliott

264

-122

6

5

Kyle Larson

260

-126

7

24

William Byron

245

-141

8

23

Bubba Wallace

236

-150

9

20

Christopher Bell

231

-155

10

17

Chris Buescher

230

-156

11

6

Brad Keselowski

229

-157

12

22

Joey Logano

218

-168

13

77

Carson Hocevar

209

-177

14

60

Ryan Preece

209

-177

15

7

Daniel Suarez

192

-194

16

97

Shane van Gisbergen

177

-209

17

19

Chase Briscoe

176

-210

18

2

Austin Cindric

172

-214

19

71

Michael McDowell

171

-215

20

16

AJ Allmendinger

156

-230

21

1

Ross Chastain

153

-233

22

38

Zane Smith

144

-242

23

43

Erik Jones

133

-253

24

8

Kyle Busch

131

-255

25

21

Josh Berry

128

-258

26

34

Todd Gilliland

127

-259

27

3

Austin Dillon

124

-262

28

42

John Hunter Nemechek

111

-275

29

35

Riley Herbst

109

-277

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

107

-279

31

4

Noah Gragson

104

-282

32

10

Ty Dillon

95

-291

33

88

Connor Zilisch

84

-302

34

41

Cole Custer

76

-310

35

51

Cody Ware

64

-322

36

48

Alex Bowman

24

-362

37

66

Casey Mears

9

-377

38

78

BJ McLeod

3

-383

39

33

Austin Hill (i)

0

-386

40

48

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-386

41

33

Jesse Love (i)

0

-386

42

67

Corey Heim (i)

0

-386

43

44

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-386

44

48

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-386

45

66

Chad Finchum (i)

0

-386

46

66

Timmy Hill (i)

0

-386

47

99

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-386

48

36

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-386

49

84

Jimmie Johnson

0

-386

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Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

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