XFINITY: Carson Kvapil Fastest in Rockingham Practice, Kahne 18th
Carson Kvapil, a NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year contender who drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, paced practice for Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway.
The 21-year-old driver turned his fastest lap of the session, a 22.899 second (159.885 mph) lap, which he turned on his 26th and final lap of the session.
While you'd expect gritty veterans to be the fastest at a tough old-school track like Rockingham, which is hosting its first NASCAR National Series events in 12 years, it was a pair of rookie contenders that led the way in practice.
Connor Zilisch, Kvapil's JR Motorsports teammate, and fellow Rookie of the Year contender, clocked in P2 on the speed chart with a lap that was 0.153 seconds off the pace of Kvapil's best lap.
Sheldon Creed, who continues to chase after his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series win, was third-fastest in the session, while Jeb Burton, and Jesse Love were fourth and fifth.
Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Parker Retzlaff, Sammy Smith, and Taylor Gray rounded out the top-10 fastest in NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying.
Kasey Kahne, who is making his NASCAR National Series return after nearly seven years away, was 18th-quickest in the session driving the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.
The driver and his No. 33 team focused on race trim runs, while some of the drivers toward the top of the charts focused on qualifying trim laps at the end of the session on Saturday.
Earlier in the day on Friday, Kahne admitted that he is open to making additional NASCAR starts in the future as long as this weekend's race goes well for him.
Qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway is set for Saturday, April 18 at 11:30 AM ET. The session, which will set the starting lineup for Saturday's race can be watched on The CW App.