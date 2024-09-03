Francesco Bagnaia 'In Pain' After Horrific Aragon Crash With Alex Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia took to his Instagram story to discuss the horrific crash with Alex Marquez at Aragon, which left many stunned. He shared that he was 'in pain' and reflected on the race that led to the severe incident.
Starting from third, Bagnaia initially fell to seventh due to a poor launch off the grid. However, as he fought his way back through the field, he seemed poised to challenge Marquez for the final podium position. In a bid to capitalize on Marquez's Turn 12 error, the two riders made contact when Bagnaia tried to pass him.
Bagnaia found himself in the way of Marquez as the two riders clashed, leading them to head straight onto the gravel section in an uncontrolled manner. Finding himself under Marquez's bike in the crash before the machine was thrown over, Bagnaia was taken to the medical center, though he appeared to be alright.
In the post-race interview with MotoGP.com, the Italian rider complained of pain in his neck and explained how “it could be much worse.” Bagnaia revealed further about the race and his injury in a story on his Instagram account, as quoted by Crash.net. He said:
“I took advantage of Alex [Marquez] going wide to get ahead of him and also dove into the next corner with a slightly wider line knowing there was another rider; therefore it’s a shame that it ended up in this way as it had already been a difficult weekend.
“After another complicated start — due to the tricky conditions of that spot on the grid — I was putting together a good comeback, and I was a lot quicker. Right now, I’m quite in pain, especially in my left shoulder, but it looks like there’s nothing broken.
“We’ll do our best to be as fit as possible at Misano.”
Concerning the incident, the MotoGP stewards declared in a statement that neither rider was responsible for the incident. As reported by Crash.net, the statement read:
"The incident between Bagnaia #1 and Marquez #73 on Lap 18 at Turn 13 was placed under investigation and reviewed after the Race.
"The FIM MotoGP Stewards interviewed both riders and heard the explanation of the incident from both of their perspectives, and as well reviewed multiple broadcast and other available image sources and machine data.
"During the hearing both riders explained that the grip levels off of the racing line were difficult, and in the Stewards opinion these were a contributing factor in this case of the riders ability to have choices to avoid contact.
"The conclusion of the FIM MotoGP Stewards after taking all points into consideration, and with no conclusive evidential factor, is that neither rider was determined to be predominantly responsible for the incident."