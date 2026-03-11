81-year-old coach wants to try his luck at Banana Ball
In recent years, the sporting world has seen a living legend like Tom Brady defy age to win multiple Super Bowls after he turned 35, and in 2025, we saw Phillip Rivers return to the NFL after being retired for over four seasons. Now, more than ever, having a few extra miles on your odometer doesn't necessarily erode your skills as much as they have in the past.
But can an 81-year-old man play professional baseball? That's a question that Rob Harrelson of Missouri would like to see if he can answer. The octogenarian recently submitted a tryout video for the Savannah Bananas, and he hopes to get an opportunity to take the field for the team
"You can watch baseball and fall asleep on the couch," Harrelson said. "But you don't fall asleep with the [Savannah Bananas] playing."
Formed in 2023, Banana Ball has quickly established itself as a magical mix of both sport and spectacle. Their rare combination of entertainment and audience participation has made them one of the hottest tickets in any town they travel to. And, just as Harrelson accurately explained, every game is an enjoyable experience, from beginning to end.
Harreslon first started coaching his son's baseball team in 1993, and he has been an amateur skipper ever since. He says that he kept volunteering because no one else stepped up to take the role. So, he's been somewhat of a 'baseball lifer'.
Chasing the Banana Ball Dream
In his tryout video, which can be seen HERE (courtesy of the Savannah Morning Journal), Harrleson displays not only some ageless athleticism, but a few tricks, as well. In keeping with the spirit of the Savannah squad, he hits the ball, gets on a bicycle, and pedals his way toward first base instead of running. He also showed off some handy glove work, fielding a grounder between his legs.
The 81-year-old's passion for the Bananas is not only a testament to his lifelong love of baseball. It's another example of what makes the team and the league so special. It gives its fans a newfound passion and wide-eyed wonderment for the game... and one for children of all ages.