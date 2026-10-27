Banana Ball All-Star Game Know Before You Go: The Future Faces Today’s Stars

I’ve been to a lot of Banana Ball games, and I would not plan this night around a 6:30 arrival. Give yourself time to enjoy the pregame, find your spot and get something to eat. You do not want to spend the opening of the show sorting out a ticket login.

The future of Banana Ball meets the players setting the current standard.

The matchup itself is what makes this night especially interesting. The All-Stars face the Future Stars, giving us a chance to watch players who have helped establish Banana Ball’s identity alongside the next group trying to make its mark.

Having been to so many Banana Ball games, that is what I am most curious to see. How will the newcomers interpret the entertainment? What will they bring that feels like their own? And how will the established stars respond when the next generation is on the same field?

Banana Ball now has a recognizable identity. In a big way. The competition matters, but so does the personality, the timing and the willingness to pull the crowd into the action. The craziness is part of what fans come to see. A player can make an impression with a great defensive play, then show another side of himself when the attention shifts beyond the baseball.

I want to watch both groups. The current stars have set expectations. The Future Stars have the opportunity to surprise us. Will they lean into familiar routines or find a new way to connect with the crowd? Will the veterans raise the entertainment level when they see what the newcomers bring?

Those are questions worth watching, not promises about what anyone has planned. For me, they make this much more intriguing than simply checking familiar names off a roster. We get to see where the sport is today and look for hints of where it might go next.

Here is how I would plan the night.

What time should you arrive?

Aim to be at the plaza around 4:30 p.m. if you want the pregame experience. The official Thursday-through-Saturday schedule lists the plaza and Before the Peel show at 4:30, stadium gates at 5:30 and the main show at 6:30.

The event page’s banner displays a conflicting 4:30 p.m. gate time, while its detailed schedule says 5:30 p.m. Follow your latest ticket email and app instructions before leaving.

Treat the earlier arrival as time to enjoy yourself, not an appointment to stand in one line. Decide what matters to your group before you get there. If sitting together is the priority, make that the first job once you can enter your zone. If someone wants merchandise, agree on a budget and a meeting place rather than separating without a plan.

Backstage ticket holders need an earlier plan

The All-Star Backstage experience starts at 4:40 p.m. Check in at the navy Backstage tent by 4:10 p.m.

That is earlier than the first scheduled off-site shuttle at 4:15. If you have Backstage tickets, do not build your arrival around that first shuttle. Arrange an earlier ride or another parking plan, and allow time to reach the tent. This is the timing detail I would double-check first.

Where to park at Grayson Stadium

The stadium is at 1401 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31404.

Parking at the stadium is limited. The official alternatives are free parking and free shuttles at Savannah Arts Academy, served by the yellow shuttle, and Myers Middle School, served by the blue shuttle. Service starts at 4:15 p.m. and continues until 90 minutes after the show. Return shuttles pick up on the third-base side. Rideshare drop-off is by the plaza entrance.

For a regular ticket, I would choose the parking plan before starting the drive. Circling the stadium hoping for something better is a poor use of your pregame time. Photograph where you parked and remember your shuttle color. Pick a meeting point for the trip back, especially if your group plans to split up during the evening.

Know your ticket zone before joining a line

Grayson seating is general admission within your ticketed zone. Left Field Landing drink rails and the Picnic Area are standing room only. Check the official zone and entrance map against your ticket.

Do this before anyone in your group assumes they have a specific seat. A standing area may work well for one group and poorly for another. If a child or someone in your party needs a seat, resolve that question before game day rather than at the entrance.

For accessibility, Entrance B is on the third-base side. Accessible parking and seating are limited. Contact the ticket team in advance about your needs and arrival instructions; do not assume space will be available when you reach the gate. For accessible entry, official guidance asks fans to line up at Entrance B at least 25 minutes before gates open, so confirm your arrival time with the ticket team. The help number is 912-712-2482, with weekday support from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.

Get your digital tickets ready before you leave

Sign in to your Fans First Tickets account ahead of time. Scannable tickets generally become available approximately 24 hours before the show. When your game-day tickets become available, add them to Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. If people arrive separately, use the official transfer process rather than assuming one person’s phone will solve everyone’s entry.

Charge your phone. Bring a small portable battery if you expect to spend the evening taking photos and videos. It is an easy thing to overlook when your ticket and your ride home both depend on the same device.

Still looking for tickets? Check the official Fans First Marketplace through your account. It is the organization’s face-value resale platform. Availability can change; a guide like this is not a live inventory check.

What food and drinks are included?

The October 30 All-Star package includes food and drinks, including alcohol and Dippin’ Dots. The announced limit is one drink per person per trip to the bar. That is an event-specific package, so do not rely on the regular-season alcohol pricing. Think of another event where you get all this INCLUDED.

The current event guide lists last call at the top of the seventh inning and warns that some items may run out.

I would eat before the main show if the timing works. Bring identification if you plan to order alcohol, and have a card or mobile payment available for purchases such as merchandise. Grayson is cashless.

What to bring and what to leave home

Expect metal-detector screening. Weapons, glass containers, outside alcohol and outside chairs are prohibited. Check the current stadium policy before packing a large bag or an unusual item.

My short list would be a charged phone, payment card, identification, comfortable shoes and whatever layer or rain protection the forecast calls for. Pack lightly enough that your belongings do not become another seat you need to find. I am an advocate of layering clothes, just in case.

If you are bringing children, choose a meeting point in case someone gets separated. Allow time for a bathroom stop before settling in. Those are ordinary details, but they can decide how much of the opening your family actually gets to watch.

Watch more than the pitcher

The Future Stars give this game a reason to look beyond the names you already know. Pay attention to how the newer players handle the crowd as well as their at-bats. Let yourself notice what is happening around the field instead of trying to record every minute.

A few rules help first-time fans follow along: winning an inning generally earns a point, while every run counts in the final inning. A clean fan catch of a foul ball is an out. Ball four produces a sprint rather than a conventional walk.

You do not need to memorize the rulebook. Read those basics before you arrive, then watch the game with the people you came with. Take your pictures, but leave some of the evening off your phone.

Check the weather and your return plan

Rain where you are leaving does not establish that the game is canceled. The organizer says changes will be communicated to ticket holders by email, app notifications and official social channels. Check those updates before changing your plans.

Leave some room in your schedule after the game. A two-hour playing rule is not a promise that you will be outside the stadium, back at your car and ready for a dinner reservation exactly two hours after showtime.

My biggest suggestion is to arrive with the logistics handled. Then you can spend the evening watching Banana Ball instead of managing the evening.

Quick answers for Friday

What time does the Banana Ball All-Star Game start?

The current official schedule lists 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Who is playing?

The Banana Ball All-Stars face the Future Stars.

Can I park away from the stadium?

Yes. The official plan includes free parking and shuttles at Savannah Arts Academy and Myers Middle School. Confirm the latest parking instructions before traveling.

Can I watch from home?

The official schedule lists Banana Ball YouTube. Use the current schedule for the viewing information.

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