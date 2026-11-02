Banana Ball All-Stars Hold Off the Future Stars, but the Newcomers Make Their Point

For four innings, Banana Ball’s established stars had things going their way.

Then the new guys started making themselves comfortable.

The Banana Ball All-Stars held off the Future Stars 4-3 on Friday, October 30, at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, closing the 2026 season with a game that became considerably more interesting than its early score suggested.

The All-Stars won each of the first four innings to build a 4-0 lead. The Future Stars answered with home runs from Kelby Tomlinson and Spencer Bramwell, a three-run sixth inning and one last push in the ninth.

Danny Hosley earned the save. The All-Stars kept the win.

But anybody looking for a reason to pay attention to the newcomers in 2027 got several.

The All-Stars get comfortable early

The opening innings offered a reminder that the players already in this league know how to make things difficult.

The All-Stars took the first inning, then the second, third and fourth. By the time the Future Stars had worked through that stretch, they were looking at a four-point deficit.

Malachi Mitchell scored twice during the game. Tanner Allen finished with two hits in two at-bats. Dan Oberst added two hits of his own.

There were recognizable players throughout the lineup, and the early result looked about right.

For the Future Stars, it was a fairly direct introduction.

Welcome to Banana Ball. Here is the group you have to catch.

The encouraging part was how much better the newcomers’ night became after that opening stretch.

Kelby Tomlinson introduces himself with a home run

Tomlinson did not need much time to give Loco Beach Coconuts fans something to look forward to.

The former San Francisco Giants player homered in the fifth inning of his first Banana Ball game, just two days after being selected in the player draft.

That is a great way to introduce yourself.

His solo shot came off Ben Dum. The All-Stars answered with a run in the bottom half, so the tied inning produced no point for either team.

For anyone still learning Banana Ball, that distinction explains a lot about this game. A home run can be a big moment without changing the points score if the other team matches the inning.

Tomlinson still had more to contribute. He finished with two hits and two RBIs, including a run-scoring single during the Future Stars’ ninth-inning push.

One game is a small sample. It is also enough to give fans a name to remember.

Tomlinson made that part easy.

The Future Stars finally start closing the gap

The sixth inning gave the newcomers their first point.

They scored three runs, with Anthony Brocato driving in two. The All-Stars scored twice in their half, but this time the Future Stars had done enough to win the inning.

The score moved to 4-1.

Bramwell followed with a solo home run off Dakota Albritton in the seventh. With the All-Stars held scoreless in the bottom half, the Future Stars picked up another point.

Now it was 4-2.

That is a very different game from 4-0, especially with a final inning coming in which every run counts toward the points total.

The eighth passed without either team scoring. The Future Stars would have to finish their comeback against Hosley.

Hosley protects the last point

The Future Stars collected three hits and scored once in the ninth, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

Hosley struck out two and completed the inning to secure the save.

It was a close finish to a game the All-Stars had controlled early. They never surrendered the lead, but the newcomers made them protect it.

The final numbers show how competitive the night became. The All-Stars scored eight runs on eight hits. The Future Stars scored seven runs on nine hits.

The official Banana Ball result was 4-3 in points.

If you are explaining the sport to somebody for the first time, keep both sets of numbers handy.

New names give fans something to follow

The attraction of this matchup was getting to see recently drafted players on the field almost immediately.

Patrick Wicklander, the Indianapolis Clowns’ first overall selection, started for the Future Stars and recorded two strikeouts.

Charlie Culberson collected a hit and scored a run. Stephen DiTomaso contributed a hit, an RBI and three trick-play outs.

Jevin Relaford scored on a ball-four sprint in his first Banana Ball appearance. Apparently, he did not need a long adjustment period to understand that ball four is an opportunity to keep running.

Those moments give fans much more to work with than a draft announcement alone.

A name on a graphic becomes a player you can recognize. Then you start noticing what that player does well and looking forward to the next appearance.

DiTomaso’s defensive contributions were particularly encouraging for a newcomer. On the other side, Jordan Brewer recorded four trick-play outs and Jonathan Luders added three, helping the All-Stars finish with 10 to the Future Stars’ seven.

The new players got an opportunity to show what they could do. The established players supplied a pretty good standard.

A close finish before the offseason

The All-Stars deserved their win. Four straight inning victories gave them a lead that held up, and Hosley finished the job when the Future Stars threatened late.

The newcomers gave fans reasons to be interested in what comes next.

Tomlinson homered. Bramwell homered. Relaford turned ball four into a scoring play. DiTomaso contributed with his bat and his glove.

By the end of the night, there were several players worth looking for when the teams return in 2027.

The All-Stars got the final win of 2026.

The Future Stars gave us a few things to talk about while we wait.

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