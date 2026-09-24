Banana Ball Cleveland 2026: A 30-Game Veteran Fan’s Know-Before-You-Go Guide

At a glance

Dates: September 25–26, 2026

Venue: Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St., Cleveland, OH

Teams: Indianapolis Clowns vs. Party Animals

Pre-Game Plaza: Opens at 2 p.m.

Stadium gates: Open at 4:30 p.m.

Show time: 6:30 p.m.

Official game time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Digital tickets available 72 hours before the event

If this is your first Banana Ball game in Cleveland, here may be the most important thing to know:

Don’t treat it like a normal baseball game.

The Indianapolis Clowns and Party Animals are scheduled to play at Progressive Field on Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, 2026.

The Banana Ball schedule lists both games for 7 p.m., while the event information used for this guide lists the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

But if you arrive at 6:15 thinking you've timed things perfectly, you may have already missed a pretty significant part of the experience.

Ask Nicole Wisniewski.

She has attended roughly 30 Banana Ball games and has become such a devoted fan that she has more than 59 tattoos based on drawings made for her by Banana Ball players and personalities. Read her article here: Banana Ball Fan Has 59 Tattoos From Players and Cast—And Wants 100

Her advice for Cleveland is simple.

“I always try to be one of the first people there when the gates open. To get the full experience, that is a must-do.”

And that's probably the best place to begin our Banana Ball Cleveland Know-Before-You-Go guide.

Because the game may start at 7.

Banana Ball starts much earlier.

What time does Banana Ball start in Cleveland?

Both Cleveland dates follow the same published event schedule:

Friday, September 25, 2026

Pre-Game Plaza opens: 2 p.m.

Player appearances: 2 p.m.

Pre Party LIVE: 3 p.m.

Progressive Field gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Show starts: 6:30 p.m.

Official Banana Ball game time: 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Pre-Game Plaza opens: 2 p.m.

Player appearances: 2 p.m.

Pre Party LIVE: 3 p.m.

Progressive Field gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Show starts: 6:30 p.m.

Official Banana Ball game time: 7 p.m.

The games are being held at Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario Street in Cleveland.

That means a fan arriving when the stadium gates open at 4:30 has already had the opportunity to spend two and a half hours around the Pre-Game Plaza.

That's not an accident.

What time should you arrive for Banana Ball in Cleveland?

For the fullest experience, arrive well before the 4:30 p.m. stadium gate opening.

That's the veteran-fan answer.

Wisniewski's strategy of being among the first through the gates makes sense after you've experienced Banana Ball firsthand. There is a surprising amount happening before the first competitive play ever occurs.

The Pre-Game Plaza opens at 2 p.m., including player appearances, and Pre Party LIVE begins at 3 p.m.

Pre Party LIVE is hosted by Banana Ball broadcasters and cast members and can include players, mascots, performers and other surprise appearances.

There are also merchandise tents in the plaza offering gear from the teams playing in Cleveland.

One important detail: the Pre-Game Plaza is a ticketed area. You need a game ticket to enter.

So, yes, showing up early requires a longer day.

That's kind of the point.

Why veteran Banana Ball fans arrive so early

A traditional sporting event trains us to think primarily about the scheduled start time.

Banana Ball turns that idea upside down.

There is the game, certainly. And despite all the dancing, music and silliness surrounding it, the players absolutely compete.

But the baseball—or Banana Ball—is surrounded by a much larger entertainment experience.

Players appear before games. Cast members interact with fans. Music is going. Mascots are roaming. There are performances and surprises.

And the interaction between the people producing the show and the people watching it is a big part of what makes the whole thing work.

That gets directly at something Steven Wilde has discussed with Banana Ball Insider: the Fans First philosophy appears to be connecting in a significant way because people genuinely respond to the concept.

It isn't complicated when you see it happen.

Make people feel welcome. Give them more than they expected. Make the experience memorable.

Then do it again.

Expect something you weren't expecting

There's another reason I wouldn't cut the day too close.

Banana Ball has made unpredictability part of its identity.

When I spoke with Mark “The Shark” Ediss, the DJ and PA personality who's seen plenty of that unpredictability firsthand, he put it perfectly:

“You just never know what Jesse will come up with next.”

He's talking, of course, about Fans First Entertainment founder Jesse Cole.

That's not just a funny quote. It's useful advice for a first-time fan. Read his article here: Banana Bowl 2026: Savannah Bananas DJ Predicts Something Fans Have Never Seen Before

You really don't know.

A celebrity could appear. A new bit could debut. Something could happen in the stands. A player could suddenly become part of an entertainment routine. Something you've seen online might happen completely differently that night.

That's part of the fun.

If your strategy is to park, sprint to your seat just before showtime and leave immediately afterward, you'll see a Banana Ball game.

You may not experience everything surrounding it.

There's a difference.

Who is playing Banana Ball in Cleveland?

The Indianapolis Clowns will face the Party Animals at Progressive Field on September 25 and September 26, 2026.

For people discovering Banana Ball for the first time, don't make the mistake of assuming the entertainment means the competition doesn't matter.

It does.

That's one of the things that surprised me when I started spending more time around the sport.

These guys want to win.

The remarkable part is that they're simultaneously expected to compete and entertain—and, regardless of what happens in the game, continue putting the fans first.

That combination makes much more sense when you see it in person.

How do Banana Ball tickets work at Progressive Field?

Banana Ball tickets for Cleveland are sold by Ticket Zones.

Closer to game day, fans receive a specific section, row and seat within the Ticket Zone they originally purchased.

Digital tickets become available for download to your mobile wallet 72 hours before the first pitch.

Here's my advice:

Don't make ticket downloading part of your parking-lot experience.

Get your tickets downloaded before leaving home.

Banana Ball recommends using the Fans First Tickets Management App, which allows fans to access and transfer tickets, use the official Marketplace, browse available tickets and scan into the stadium.

If you do have a problem on game day, Ticket Help stations are expected at ticket-scanning locations outside Progressive Field and in the plaza before the gates open.

Where should you park for Banana Ball at Progressive Field?

Parking is available around Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland.

Progressive Field's current parking guidance directs fans toward advance parking options, including ParkMobile. The Great Day Improvements Garage at 650 E. Huron Road is adjacent to the stadium and also provides accessible parking, subject to availability.

Progressive Field is downtown, so give yourself considerably more time than your GPS's theoretical arrival time, particularly if you're trying to follow Wisniewski's advice and get the complete pregame experience.

For guests needing accessible parking, spaces at the garage require an appropriate accessible placard and parking availability.

Other nearby surface lots and parking garages also offer accessible spaces.

Another veteran-fan rule I'd add:

Don't let 20 minutes saved at home cost you an hour of the experience.

For Banana Ball, early beats perfectly timed.

What is the bag policy at Progressive Field for Banana Ball?

This is one policy I'd check before leaving home.

Progressive Field's current security guidance generally restricts bags.

The listed exceptions include manufactured diaper bags, medical bags, fanny packs, small handheld clutches and clutches with a strap.

A separate Progressive Field accessibility guide lists 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches as the maximum bag size, but that does not mean every bag under those dimensions is automatically permitted.

In other words, don't assume the bag you regularly take somewhere else will be allowed inside.

Few things destroy the “I'm one of the first people through the gates” strategy faster than having a problem at security.

Can you bring water into Progressive Field?

Yes, with restrictions.

Fans may bring one clear, factory-sealed bottle of water that is 20 ounces or smaller into Progressive Field.

Empty plastic water bottles are also permitted under the current ballpark policy.

Considering how early I recommend arriving, that's worth knowing.

You're potentially making this a multi-hour experience before the show even begins.

Is the Banana Ball Pre-Game Plaza worth arriving early for?

For a first-time fan, yes.

In fact, I'd argue the plaza helps explain Banana Ball.

The Pre-Game Plaza isn't simply somewhere organizers put fans while they're waiting for the stadium to open.

It's part of the entertainment.

Player appearances begin when the plaza opens at 2 p.m.

Pre Party LIVE begins at 3 p.m.

There can be broadcasters, cast members, players, mascots, music, dancing and surprise guests.

And here's something I've learned from talking with people throughout Banana Ball:

Those interactions matter.

The little kid who meets a player may remember that more vividly than the final score.

The family that gets an unexpected interaction with a cast member may tell that story for years.

And the fan attending game No. 30 can still discover something she didn't see during games one through 29.

That's Fans First when it works.

Should kids arrive early too?

I'd say especially kids.

If you're bringing children, don't automatically assume that arriving early means they'll be bored waiting for the game.

This isn't two hours sitting in an empty ballpark watching batting practice.

The pregame experience is specifically designed as entertainment.

There is another advantage:

Arriving early lets a child absorb everything without having to rush directly from the car, through security and into a packed stadium as the show begins.

Let them see the plaza.

Let them meet people.

Let them look at the merchandise.

Let them take in the weirdness.

There's plenty of it.

What should first-time Banana Ball fans know?

If you've never attended Banana Ball before, here's my short version:

Come early. Don't over-plan the entertainment. Participate. Look around. And don't assume the baseball diamond is the only place something interesting is happening.

That last one matters.

At a conventional baseball game, your eyes naturally follow the baseball.

At Banana Ball, you may find yourself watching a pitcher one second, a dancer the next, somebody in the stands after that and then suddenly realizing you've missed something happening somewhere else.

You won't catch everything.

You're not supposed to.

That's one of the reasons people come back.

Banana Ball Cleveland 2026 FAQ

When is Banana Ball coming to Cleveland in 2026?

The Indianapolis Clowns and Party Animals are scheduled to play Friday, September 25, and Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Where is Banana Ball playing in Cleveland?

Both games are scheduled for Progressive Field at 2401 Ontario Street in Cleveland, Ohio.

What time does the Banana Ball show start in Cleveland?

The event information used for this guide lists the show beginning at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Banana Ball's official schedule lists the games at 7 p.m.

What time do the Progressive Field gates open?

Stadium gates are scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m.

What time does the Banana Ball Pre-Game Plaza open?

The Plaza is scheduled to open at 2 p.m., with player appearances beginning at the same time.

What time does Pre Party LIVE begin?

Pre Party LIVE is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Do you need a ticket for the Pre-Game Plaza?

Yes. The Plaza is a ticketed space and requires a game ticket.

When are Banana Ball mobile tickets available?

Digital tickets are scheduled to become available for download to your mobile wallet 72 hours before first pitch.

Can you bring water into Progressive Field?

Fans may bring one clear, factory-sealed bottle of water that is 20 ounces or smaller.

Empty plastic water bottles are also permitted.

What bags can you bring?

Progressive Field's current main security guide restricts ordinary bags but allows exceptions including manufactured diaper and medical bags, fanny packs, small handheld clutches and clutches with a strap.

Should you arrive early for a Banana Ball game?

Yes.

A veteran fan who has attended roughly 30 games recommends being among the first fans through the gates to experience as much of Banana Ball as possible.

The bottom line

If you're headed to Progressive Field expecting a baseball game with some entertainment added around it, I'd change the mindset before you arrive.

Think of it as an entertainment event built around a highly competitive, very unusual version of baseball.

And make a day of it.

Nicole Wisniewski has attended roughly 30 of these things. When somebody with that much experience tells me she still tries to be one of the first people through the gates, I listen.

Because after spending time around Banana Ball myself, her advice makes sense.

Don't arrive for the first pitch.

Arrive for Banana Ball.

Get there early enough to see the plaza come alive. Watch the player appearances. Catch Pre Party LIVE. Wander around. Talk to people. Let your kids participate. Pay attention to what's happening away from the field.

And when something completely unexpected happens?

Remember what The Shark told us:

“You just never know what Jesse will come up with next.”

That's not a bad description of Banana Ball itself.

And in Cleveland, you'll have two chances to find out.

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