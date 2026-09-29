Banana Ball’s October Travel Draw: Hotels in Savannah and D.C. Court Playoff Fans

The Savannah, Georgia, playoffs and Washington, D.C.’s Banana Bowl championship give local businesses a chance to turn a game ticket into a weekend stay.

The championship hasn’t been decided, but hotels are already making their pitch.

In Savannah, Sonesta Essential Savannah is advertising a Banana Ball playoff weekend offer. In Washington, D.C., Kellogg Conference Hotel has built a page specifically for fans traveling to the Banana Bowl.

They’re selling the part of the postseason that doesn’t appear on the scoreboard: somewhere to sleep, breakfast the next morning and a reason to spend another day in town.

With the Banana Ball playoffs scheduled for October 1–4 at Historic Grayson Stadium and the Banana Bowl following October 10 at Nationals Park, two cities have an opportunity to turn traveling fandom into business for hotels, restaurants and attractions.

The marketing is already visible.

The eventual financial payoff remains to be measured.

Savannah wants fans to stay beyond the game

Visit Savannah is actively encouraging businesses to participate in playoff weekend, with a business toolkit that includes promotional materials, ideas for themed specials and a digital Playoff Pass.

“The Savannah Bananas and their incredible success have had an enormous impact on the region,” says longtime Savannah resident Kevin Barker.

He continues, “With the increased excitement surrounding the playoffs and pending championship, the local economy gets a great short-term boost.”

The broader goal is to get people exploring the city, including those without game tickets.

The free pass connects fans with participating businesses, offers and events and can be added to a phone without downloading an app.

That gives the playoffs a role beyond filling seats at Grayson Stadium.

A restaurant, shop or attraction can participate in the weekend even if it has no connection to what happens on the field.

For hotels, the four-day playoff window creates an opportunity for longer stays.

Whether fans actually book one night or several will determine how much of that opportunity becomes revenue.

One concrete example is Sonesta Essential Savannah’s playoff weekend promotion, listed through Visit Savannah for October 1–4.

The hotel offers complimentary daily breakfast, parking and Wi-Fi.

The playoff promotion does not publish a fixed nightly rate.

For a family comparing rooms, those inclusions deserve attention.

The lowest advertised room rate may not produce the lowest total bill once parking and breakfast are added.

How does Savannah benefit from visiting Banana Ball fans?

The clearest opportunity is spending outside the stadium.

An overnight visitor may pay for a room, eat at local restaurants, buy something downtown or book an activity between games.

Those purchases reach businesses that don’t receive a share of ticket sales.

Tourism is already a substantial part of Savannah’s economy.

According to the Savannah Chamber’s summary of a Tourism Economics study, the Savannah area welcomed an estimated 12.9 million visitors in 2025, generating approximately $4.1 billion in visitor spending.

The study reported 27,680 direct tourism-supported jobs across Chatham County.

Those are annual tourism figures, not estimates of Banana Ball’s contribution.

The postseason gives local businesses a specific event around which to market.

Savannah’s challenge is converting interest in Banana Ball into time spent enjoying the rest of the city.

Barker also noted the regional excitement surrounding the Oct. 15 announcement of the 2027 Banana Ball season.

He is hoping for even more games in Savannah.

“More games means more money for local businesses,” he says with a large smile.

Washington hotels are pitching a Banana Bowl weekend

Washington gets a different opportunity:

A championship event that can anchor a weekend trip.

The Banana Bowl is scheduled for Saturday, October 10, at Nationals Park.

Banana Ball’s official guidance says two playoff finalists will compete for the title, while all six teams and their casts will participate in the event.

Kellogg Conference Hotel, located on Gallaudet University’s campus, is already marketing to that audience.

Its Banana Bowl page encourages visitors to combine the game with time exploring Washington’s museums, monuments and neighborhoods.

The page is evidence of a hotel pursuing Banana Ball travelers.

It does not establish how many rooms those fans have booked.

For a hotel, the attractive customer is someone who comes for Saturday’s game and stays for the weekend.

Restaurants and other businesses can benefit from the same decision.

Destination DC reports that visitors spent $11.9 billion in Washington in 2025.

Lodging accounted for 39% of that spending, followed by food and beverage at 27%.

Those citywide figures help explain why hotels and restaurants pay attention to events that give people a reason to travel.

Will the playoffs and Banana Bowl fill hotels?

The promotions alone cannot answer that.

Neither a hotel’s event page nor a city’s marketing campaign proves that rooms are selling out, prices are rising because of Banana Ball or the event will generate a particular dollar amount.

Measuring the benefit requires knowing how many visitors came specifically for the games, how long they stayed and what they spent.

Hotel bookings also need context:

Some guests would have visited anyway, and other events can influence demand on the same dates.

Savannah’s four-day playoff window offers the possibility of repeat nights.

Washington’s Saturday championship offers an obvious weekend anchor.

Both are opportunities rather than guaranteed results.

What fans should check before booking

For either trip, compare the full cost and location of a hotel rather than relying on an event-themed headline.

Check the dates and stadium. The playoffs are in Savannah; the Banana Bowl is in Washington.

Ask what the offer includes. Confirm parking, breakfast, taxes, fees and any promotional booking requirements.

Map the trip to the ballpark. A hotel marketing to fans is not necessarily within walking distance.

Read cancellation terms. This matters especially if your travel plans depend on which teams advance.

Confirm tickets separately. Do not assume a hotel promotion includes admission.

For fans, an extra night might mean a less hurried trip.

For the host city, it means another opportunity for a hotel, breakfast spot or neighborhood business to earn their business.

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