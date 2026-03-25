Bananas' successful swing through Tallahassee added $10.1 Million in local revenue

The Savannah Bananas kicked off their 2026 season in Tallahassee on Feb. 28, 2026, selling out Doak Campbell Stadium with over 60,000 fans in attendance. Not only did it continue the team's astounding streak of packed stadiums all over America, they helped inject the local economy just by their appearance.

The multi-day event provided a $10.1 million boost to local hotels, restaurants, and businesses, according to local outlet WCTV. That figure is a clear representation of the phenomenon known as Banana Ball, as Savannah and their fellow teams have become the talk of any town they travel to. While it's still somewhat considered 'exhibition baseball' to some critics, its most devoted fans and followers consider it to be more exciting and entertaining than even Major League Baseball.

Tallahassee, you were incredible🙌 Thank you for making the first ever Banana Ball Kickoff one to remember. From back-to-back sold out nights at Dick Howser Stadium to 60,000 fans at Doak S. Campbell, you all brought the energy and we couldn’t have imagined a better way to kick… pic.twitter.com/6R2r0XJayd — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) March 1, 2026

Florida State University revealed in a press release on Tuesday afternoon, lauding the success of the Bananas' visit.

“The multi-day event drew tens of thousands of fans to campus and delivered a significant boost to the local economy, including hotels, restaurants, retail businesses, and transportation services,” university officials said.

Another season of Banana Ball rolls on

FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said the Banana Ball was an example of how the school is utilizing its facilities for the benefit of Tallahassee and the surrounding region.

“Doak Campbell Stadium is a community asset, and bringing an event of this scale to our campus delivered real, measurable economic benefit while introducing new audiences to Florida State,” Alford said. “This is a model for how we can continue to grow Tallahassee’s visibility, support our community, and strengthen Florida State Athletics.”

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The Bananas continue play this weekend at Petco Park in San Diego, home of MLB's Padres, in a pair of games against the Coconuts. They will then travel to Anaheim for games at Angel Stadium on March 27 & 28.