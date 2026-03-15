New Orleans Saints QB takes part in the Bananas' visit to the Caesar's Superdome
There was a huge party in New Orleans on Saturday night, courtesy of the Savannah Bananas. The team broke out the beads at the Caesar's Superdome this weekend and brought their bombastic brand of baseball to the Big Easy.
A capacity crowd of over 70,000 watched the Bananas in action on Saturday, with the same crowd already lined up for Sunday's affair. That puts the entertaining and athletic team in some pretty elite company; Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, and the Rolling Stones are the only other acts to have sold out the venue on consecutive nights in its 51-year history.
Another celebrity, of sorts, made an appearance at the event: Saints' quarterback Tyler Shough, who comes off his rookie season expected to be the team's 2026 starter. Despite already being a football player at the highest level, even the NFL star was a little blown away by the rock star aura that the club exudes.
“When they first reached out, I was like, I thought it was like a prank just because, you know, of their lore, of everything that they’re kind of about,” Tyler Shough said. “It’s such a cool opportunity. And then it kind of came to fruition. I was like, Oh, this is real. And then now walking in here, getting to do it, doing the run-throughs with the guys, it was like... I mean, I want to travel with these guys every single week. They’re like the talk of the town. So I was fired up to be here and get to be a part of it.”
Following this weekend pass through the Home of the Delta Blues, the Bananas will play next week in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres.
Slough discusses Saints' season
Even though he was there for a good time, Shough is still his team's offensive leader and one of its spokesmen, so he had to talk a little bit of football. The 26-year-old touched on the Saints' outlook for 2026, as well as some of the key acquisitions the organization has made this offseason.
“Man, I think each one of those guys bring just unique, unique edge to the team,” Shough said. “They’re veterans, they’re great people. They got explosiveness in their game. So I was just fired up to meet those guys and get to kind of work with them. I think we’re going to kind of continue to get better. "
"And my job is to do that myself and do everything that we can to have that sense of urgency going into OTAs and camp coming up. But man, fired up to have those guys because they’re difference makers.”