Eric Jones Jr.'s Walk Off Grand Slam Lifts Savannah Bananas Over Texas Tailgaters in Pittsburgh
A sold out crowd in Pittsburgh witnessed one of the greatest endings in Banana Ball history. Eric Jones Jr. put the game away in the third round of showdowns with a walk-off grand slam. But first let's talk about how we got to this point!
It was a back and forth game but to be honest as I was watching it I couldn't help but feel like the Texas Tailgaters had control of most of this game. Their bats were on fire and it felt like the Bananas were just trying to keep up. The momentum really shifted in the 8th inning. With the bases loaded and with two outs Bananas pitcher Zach Phillips was able to get a strikeout to escape the inning with zero runs scored. Then in the bottom of the 8th Kyle Jackson hit a home run to win the inning and tie the game at 3.
Oh, I can't forget to mention that MrBeast showed up in this game! What a crazy surprise for everyone! If you want to read more about what happened with MrBeast check out our article here.
Both sides were scoreless in the 9th inning and the game went to showdowns! As a reminder, Banana Ball does not go to extra innings. The teams play an overtime format known as showdowns. Each team takes a turn trying to hit an inside the park home run. If it is still tied after a round of showdowns the game goes to another round. Round one is a pitcher and a fielder against a batter. Round two is just a pitcher against a batter. And round three is a pitcher and a fielder against a batter but the bases are loaded!
The Texas Tailgaters have been comfortable in showdowns this year. Prior to this game they were 4-1 in games decided in showdowns. Their pitching has been outstanding in showdowns with a 71% showdown shut down rate this season. And they played really well in this game too!
In a crazy turn of events no one scored in the first two rounds of showdowns! The pitching was outstanding. At the start of round three (remember the bases are loaded now) Danny Hosley was able to strikeout Indiana Stanley. That led to Eric Jones Jr. coming up to the plate with the bases loaded.
Eric Jones Jr hit a no doubter out of the park to win the game for the Savannah Bananas! It was an outstanding game and the ending was one that folks will remember for a long time. Savannah Bananas broadcaster Josh Televski posted the full box score after the game. What a great night!
With this win, the Savannah Bananas have inched closer to the Party Animals for the top seed in the upcoming tour championship. If you want to hear more about how those standings are shaping up then watch the latest episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast!