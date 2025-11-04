Fans Voted to Keep These Three Savannah Bananas Players!
Next year will be the first year of the Banana Ball Championship League. With the new league, there will also be two new teams! In order to create rosters for those teams there will be a Banana Ball draft next week! Just like most expansion drafts in professional sports, certain players will be franchised and kept on their team. No other team will be able to draft them.
However, in Banana Ball, the fans always come first! So before the coaches get their pick on players the want to keep, the fans were able to vote for three players they want to keep on each team!
Those three players for each team were announced today on Banana Ball's social media accounts! There weren't too many surprises, these are the fan favorites after all, but knowing this information does change how coaches will decide to fill the rest of their rosters! For more information on how the draft will work, check out this article!
The fans voted to keep Kyle Jackson, Jackson Olson, and RobertAnthony Cruz! These players have been obvious fan favorites all season! It will be really exciting to see them back in yellow playing for the Savannah Bananas!
The Party Animals fans voted to keep Tanner Thomas, Noah Fisher, and Dalton Ponce! These players will stay on the team and will have a change to defend their title! The Tailgaters fans voted to keep Jonathan Luders, Taj Porter, and Indiana Stanley! And the Firefighters fans voted to keep Noah Bridges, Caden Green, and Zachary Bridges!
Now the coaches will have to decide who else will be staying on their teams. Coaches will franchise 8 more players for a total of 11 players that will stay on their teams. The rest of the players will be put into a draft pool and each team will have a chance to draft their rosters on November 13th and November 14th!
