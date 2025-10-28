Everything We Know About The Banana Ball Draft
Banana Ball is growing quickly. The Savannah Bananas started it off but starting next season there will be a total of six teams in the newly organized Banana Ball Championship league. With two new teams entering the league, it makes sense that they would have some sort of expansion draft. We just found out how it will work!
The two new teams that were created for this upcoming season are the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns. These two teams were announced earlier this month at the Banana Ball Selection Show.
Jesse Cole announced on social media today when the Banana Ball Player draft will be and how it will function. And it wouldn't be a Banana Ball event if it was just a standard draft. In true Jesse Cole fashion, he has come up with ways to get the fans involved!
He laid it all out in that video, but let's go over what we now know!
When will the draft be?
The draft will be broadcasted on the Banana Ball Youtube Channel on November 13th and November 14th and 7 PM EST. The first day will have the first five rounds and the second day will be the remaining rounds.
How will the draft work?
First, fans will vote to franchise three players on each of the current teams (Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, Firefighters, and Texas Tailgaters). When a sports league expands and has an expansion draft it is common to have teams decide certain players that they will "franchise" meaning they get to stay on the team and can't be drafted by any other team. But because Banana Ball is always "fans first" it makes sense that fans will get to vote to pick their favorite players on the team!
Second, coaches will get to franchise eight other players. So there will be eleven players on each of the current teams that will stay on their team and won't be able to be drafted by another team. That means the players that were not franchised by fans or coaches will be put into the draft pool. The draft pool will consist of current players, college players, pro players and players that played on the Banana Ball development league the Visitors.
The Clowns and Coconuts will get two picks per round since they will not have any players on their rosters. The other teams will pick one player per round. Each roster will finish with 22 players.
