WATCH: Female Baseball Player, Kelsie Whitmore, Discusses Her Savannah Bananas Debut
Making baseball more entertaining and exciting is the Savannah Bananas' mission. Whether it's backflipping umpires, pitchers on stilts, or incredible trick plays, the Bananas are always thinking about keeping the fans engaged and entertained.
The latest big news coming from the Bananas was signing Kelsie Whitmore who is a pitcher on the US Women's National Baseball Team. Whitmore made her debut on Friday, August 1st as the Bananas took on The Firefighters. The game was played at legendary Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, and broadcast on ESPN.
Whitmore spoke with the Kids Sports Reporters before the game and told the brothers, Huddy and JJ, that she is is looking forward to the great energy from the fans.
When the Kids Sports Reporters asked Whitmore how she prepared for her Banana debut, the pitcher said "Locking in with good vibes, hanging out with the boys, and most of all just trying to have a good time and trying to keep good energy."
After leaving college, Whitmore has played for a few professional baseball teams, including the Staten Island Ferry Hawks and Oakland Ballers. According to the Bananas' Instagram, she'll be on Savannah's roster through September, which will include games in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Texas, California, and New York.