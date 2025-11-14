Former MLB All-Star Drafted 1st Overall In Banana Ball Draft
The Banana Ball Player Draft was full of fun moments and surprises. But the biggest surprise of the night was the first overall pick. The newest team in Banana Ball, the Indianapolis Clowns, selected Jackie Bradley Jr. This was an incredible moment for Banana Ball and one that shocked everyone!
Jackie Bradley Jr. was an MLB all-star in 2016 with the Boston Red Sox. In 2018, Bradley Jr. was the MVP of the ALCS with the Red Sox and went on the win the World Series that year. After playing in the minor leagues for a few seasons as his career came to a close, he stopped playing in 2024.
But now he is back! He will play outfield for the Indianapolis Clowns full time beginning next season! This is a really crazy moment for Banana Ball. The sport has been growing and a lot of exciting things have happened, but having a former MLB player join the league really helps legitimize it.
The craziest part of this was how much of a surprise it was. During the livestream of the draft, the broadcasters were absolutely shocked when he was drafted. Banana Ball posted the entire draft pool before the draft and Bradley Jr. was not on the list! Jesse Cole was interviewed after the draft and said that they didn't tell the coaches about this until the day before the draft! And that they kept it a surprise for everyone else! It sure was a shock!
The first five rounds of the Banana Ball draft were done today on a livestream on the Banana Ball Youtube Channel. Tomorrow rounds 6-11 will take place and the picks will be announced across the various Banana Ball social media accounts.
