Globe Life Field Is Built for Banana Ball: A Veteran Fan’s Know-Before-You-Go Guide to Arlington

I've been to Globe Life Field many times over the years. I've also been to a bunch of Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball games.

That's exactly why I'm particularly interested in what happens September 25–27, when the Savannah Bananas take on the Texas Tailgaters in Arlington.

One word comes to mind: epic.

I know the building. I know Banana Ball. And putting the two together should create something Globe Life Field hasn't experienced before.

There are a few reasons I think this venue is particularly well suited for Banana Ball. There's a lot of foul territory and space around the field, which should give the players room for some of the unusual interactions and entertainment that come with Banana Ball. Outside, there's a huge amount of space that should work beautifully for the Pre-Game Plaza.

And then there's Texas. You know what they say: “Everything is bigger in Texas.”

I've attended plenty of events in this area, and I've always found the fans incredibly friendly. That's a pretty good match for an event where interacting with the people around you is half the fun.

So, combining my experience at Globe Life Field with what I've learned attending a bunch of Banana Ball games, here's how I'd approach Arlington.

First: Don't arrive at game time

If you've read any of my other veteran-fan guides, you're going to notice a theme.

Get there early.

Friday and Saturday follow the same schedule:

Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26

2:00 p.m. — Pre-Game Plaza opens

2:00 p.m. — Player appearances

3:00 p.m. — The Tailgate

4:30 p.m. — Doors open

6:30 p.m. — Show starts

Sunday is considerably earlier:

Sunday, September 27

10:00 a.m. — Pre-Game Plaza opens

10:00 a.m. — Player appearances

11:00 a.m. — The Tailgate

12:30 p.m. — Doors open

2:30 p.m. — Show starts

The location is:

Globe Life Field

734 Stadium Dr.

Arlington, TX 76011

If you've never attended Banana Ball, you may look at Friday's schedule and wonder why anyone would arrive at 2:00 for something starting at 6:30.

I've attended enough Banana Ball now to tell you: that's the wrong way to think about it.

The experience begins long before the first pitch.

I think this could be one of the better Banana Ball plazas

This is where knowing the venue gives me a different perspective.

There is a lot of room around Globe Life Field.

That's normally just part of navigating an enormous professional sports complex. For Banana Ball, I think it could become an asset.

The Pre-Game Plaza opens four-and-a-half hours before the show on Friday and Saturday and features player appearances beginning immediately at 2:00.

Then comes The Tailgate at 3:00, hosted by Banana Ball broadcasters and cast members. It can include players, mascots, surprise guests, music, dancing and entertainment before the gates even open.

Merchandise for both teams will also be available in the Plaza.

You must have a ticket to that day's game to enter the Plaza.

From what I've learned attending Banana Ball games, don't dismiss this as the place where you kill time until the stadium opens.

It's part of what you paid to experience.

My recent conversation with Princess Potassia reinforced that expectation. She talked about Banana Ball's constant push to try something new and described the collaborative possibilities as “truly endless.” Take a look at that article here: I Visited Princess Potassia’s Castle. Banana Land Is Even Stranger Than I Thought.

At a place the size of Globe Life Field, I'm fascinated to see what that philosophy produces.

Savannah Bananas vs. Texas Tailgaters should be a fun Texas matchup

This is another reason I like this particular stop.

It's the Savannah Bananas against the Texas Tailgaters—in Texas.

If you've primarily followed the Bananas, pay attention to the Tailgaters too.

One of the things I've enjoyed as I've attended more Banana Ball is watching this grow beyond one famous team. The personalities and identities of the other teams are becoming an increasingly important part of the experience.

And there's something different about seeing a team in front of a crowd that has a natural reason to adopt them.

I expect plenty of yellow at Globe Life Field.

But don't be surprised if Texas shows up for Texas.

The ballpark itself could make this particularly interesting

Here's something I'm curious to see firsthand.

Globe Life Field has a lot of foul ground.

At a traditional baseball game, you probably wouldn't give that much thought.

At Banana Ball?

Space can become opportunity.

Banana Ball doesn't confine its entertainment to the conventional pitcher-batter interaction. Players move, perform and interact with fans in ways you don't normally see at a Major League game.

I'm interested to see what Banana Ball does with the physical characteristics of this particular ballpark.

I've watched plenty of baseball here.

I'm expecting this to feel very different.

Get your digital tickets sorted out before you arrive

Tickets were sold by Ticket Zones, with specific sections, rows and seats being assigned within the originally purchased zone closer to the event.

Digital tickets will also become available closer to first pitch for download to your mobile wallet.

Here's my veteran-attendee advice:

Do that before you get anywhere near Globe Life Field.

Ticket Help stations will be available outside the stadium if something goes wrong, but there are much more interesting things to do at 2:00 than troubleshoot your phone.

Parking at Globe Life Field: Here's what to know

Globe Life Field has now released event-specific parking information for Banana Ball weekend.

Friday, September 25

Parking lots open at noon.

Saturday, September 26

Lot RBP opens at 10 a.m.

Early merchandise opens at 11 a.m.

The remaining parking lots open at noon.

Sunday, September 27

All parking lots open at 9 a.m.

Advance parking can be purchased until 24 hours before the event. Game-day parking will also be available for purchase at the lot entrances.

All Globe Life Field parking lots are cashless.

Because I've attended many events here, I'll add something that's not complicated but matters:

Give yourself time.

You're already being given a legitimate reason to arrive hours before the show for the Pre-Game Plaza. Take advantage of it rather than trying to perfectly time traffic, parking and stadium entry.

Prepare for the heat before heading to the Plaza

There's another important thing to know if you're planning to spend several hours around Globe Life Field.

The venue has issued a heat advisory for Banana Ball weekend.

The Globe Life Field roof will remain closed during the show, but much of the pregame experience takes place outside.

Fans arriving early for the Pre-Game Plaza should prepare accordingly.

Water coolers will be available at stadium entrances, along with medical personnel and food and beverages available for purchase.

Each guest may also bring one sealed, non-flavored plastic water bottle up to one liter into Globe Life Field.

That's especially useful if you're following my advice and arriving several hours before showtime.

Drink water. Prepare for the outdoor portion of the experience. And don't underestimate how long your Banana Ball day could be.

Pay attention to Globe Life Field's bag rules

This one can trip people up.

Backpacks and coolers of any kind are prohibited.

That includes backpack purses, children's backpacks and clear backpacks.

Single-compartment drawstring bags are permitted.

Other permitted bags can be no larger than:

16 inches long x 8 inches wide x 16 inches high

No more than two bags per guest are permitted.

Exceptions are available for medically necessary bags and manufactured diaper bags accompanying infants and young children.

Check your bag before leaving home.

That's much easier than discovering a problem at security.

Outside food isn't allowed, but you can bring water

There's an important event-specific difference from the normal Rangers game policy.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted for this Banana Ball event.

The exception is water.

Each guest may bring one sealed, non-flavored plastic water bottle under one liter.

Considering how early I recommend arriving and the heat advisory in effect for the weekend, that's worth remembering before leaving home.

Don't plan on leaving and coming back

Another important event-specific policy:

Re-entry is not permitted for Banana Ball at Globe Life Field.

Once you're inside, plan on staying inside.

That makes it even more important to have your tickets sorted out, check the bag policy, bring your permitted water bottle and make sure you have everything you need before entering.

My advice after attending a bunch of Banana Ball games

There's one thing I wish more first-time attendees understood.

Don't just watch the baseball.

Yes, there's legitimate competition on the field. And Bananas-Tailgaters should give people plenty to care about competitively.

But look around.

Watch what's happening when the ball isn't in play.

Go to the Plaza.

See the player appearances.

Watch The Tailgate.

Talk to the people sitting around you.

If you're bringing kids, let them participate rather than telling them to sit quietly and watch the game.

And take some pictures—but don't spend the entire experience watching through your phone.

The unexpected moments tend to be some of the best ones.

Globe Life Field has seen a lot. This will be different.

I've been in this ballpark plenty of times.

I've seen the enormous crowds. I've experienced the atmosphere. I know the surrounding area, and I've met plenty of Texas sports fans.

But I've never experienced Banana Ball at Globe Life Field.

That's what makes this one fun for me.

You've got a huge modern ballpark, plenty of foul territory, a massive area surrounding the venue that should lend itself beautifully to the Plaza and a local fan base that, in my experience, is incredibly friendly.

Then put the Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters in the middle of it.

I don't think Globe Life Field will have experienced anything quite like this before.

And I'm not sure it will experience anything quite like it afterward.

So if you're going, don't treat September 25, 26 or 27 as simply another baseball game at a ballpark you've visited before.

Get there early. Experience the Plaza. Meet some people. Watch everything—not just the baseball—and let Banana Ball take over the place.

I've been to Globe Life Field many times.

I've been to a bunch of Banana Ball games.

I just haven't put those two things together yet.

This should be fun.

There's one other reason I'm looking forward to Arlington.

I'll be in the stands just like most of you—not running around trying to experience everything as media, but simply as a normal, fun-seeking fan.

And I'm actually looking forward to that.

I want to follow some of the same advice I'm giving here: arrive early, experience the Plaza, talk with people, watch what happens around the ballpark and see what Banana Ball feels like at Globe Life Field from a regular fan's seat.

Then I'll tell you whether my predictions about this place were right.

A last-minute FAQ

When are the Savannah Bananas playing at Globe Life Field?

The Savannah Bananas are scheduled to play at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, September 25–27, 2026.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 6:30 p.m., while Sunday's show begins at 2:30 p.m.

Who are the Savannah Bananas playing in Arlington?

The Savannah Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters at Globe Life Field.

The Texas setting should add another layer to the matchup, with the Tailgaters playing in front of a crowd that has a natural reason to get behind them.

What time should I arrive for Banana Ball at Globe Life Field?

Arrive several hours before showtime if you want the full Banana Ball experience.

The Pre-Game Plaza and player appearances are listed for 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, followed by The Tailgate at 3 p.m. and stadium doors at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Plaza and player appearances are listed for 10 a.m., The Tailgate starts at 11 a.m. and doors open at 12:30 p.m.

As a veteran Banana Ball attendee, my recommendation is simple:

Don't arrive at game time.

The pregame experience is part of what makes Banana Ball different.

What time do the parking lots open?

On Friday, parking lots open at noon.

On Saturday, Lot RBP opens at 10 a.m., early merchandise opens at 11 a.m. and the remaining lots open at noon.

On Sunday, all parking lots open at 9 a.m.

Parking is cashless, and game-day parking can be purchased at lot entrances.

Can I bring food and water into Globe Life Field?

Outside food and beverages are not permitted for this Banana Ball event.

Each guest may bring one sealed, non-flavored plastic water bottle under one liter.

What is the Globe Life Field bag policy for Banana Ball?

Backpacks and coolers are prohibited, including backpack purses, children's backpacks and clear backpacks.

Single-compartment drawstring bags are permitted.

Other permitted bags may be no larger than 16 inches long by 8 inches wide by 16 inches high, with no more than two bags per guest.

Exceptions are available for medically necessary bags and manufactured diaper bags accompanying infants and young children.

Will it be hot at the Savannah Bananas games at Globe Life Field?

Globe Life Field has issued a heat advisory for Banana Ball weekend.

The stadium roof will remain closed during the show, but the Pre-Game Plaza takes place outside, so fans arriving several hours early should prepare for the heat.

Water coolers will be available at stadium entrances, and each guest may bring one sealed, non-flavored plastic water bottle up to one liter.

Can I leave Globe Life Field and re-enter?

No.

Re-entry is not permitted for this Banana Ball event, so make sure you have everything you need before entering the stadium.

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