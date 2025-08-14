Jackson Olson's Road to The Greatest Show With Savannah Bananas And Beyond
This is the greatest show...and beyond.
Jackson got the nickname "The Greatest Showman" for his dance routine in honor of the movie. He's a big musical theater fan and enjoys new routines involving musicals. This one became their infield routine after winning games.
Before becoming a member of the Savannah Bananas, Jackson Olson was quickly becoming a social media star. Combine his skills on the baseball field with his flash and good looks, Olson caught the eye of Bananas owner Jesse Cole. The rest is history.
The 27-year-old joined the Bananas in 2022 and has been part of the continued massive growth of the franchise. He's also grown his own brand and following. Olson has the most followers of any player on the team with over two million on TikTok and 895,000 on Instagram.
Olson and the Bananas have been touring around the country at tons of MLB stadiums, including stops in Philadelphia, Colorado, Boston, Kansas City, St. Louis, Chicago, Baltimore and more.
A big one ahead is in the Bronx in New York City on September 13th and 14th. Olson, a Connecticut native, has that one circled on his calendar.
"It's gonna be Yankee Stadium for me. I grew up a Yankees fan," Olson told me before their two ames in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park in July.
"My dad worked for Rawlings...gave Gold Gloves on the field...Robinson Cano, Derek Jeter, Mark Teixeira, all those guys. It's gonna be pretty special to go there."
Olson should be in Bananas land for a while, but has many other aspirations, including something cooking very soon.
"I'm doing some cool things in the offseason that are going to kind of set up a career after all of this, which I can't even talk about yet...but it's gonna be pretty cool," Olson said.
"I can see myself playing hopefully for a while here. I don't want to give it a number, but I love it. It's so much fun...probably when I can't throw a ball anymore, that'll be when I'm done," Olson joked.
Wonder what that career after the Bananas looks like for the New Milford, CT native. Broadway? GQ? Another sport? The Bachelor? Love Island? Reality TV star?
The options are endless, but still a ways away. But clearly Olson will have opportunities calling him when the Bananas season comes to an end following the first ever Banana Ball Tour Championship in early October.
Seeing the Savannah Bananas live at a soldout ballpark with 40,000+ fans going nuts makes you realize the impact players like Olson and others have on what has become one of the most rabid fanbases in all of sports and entertainment.
