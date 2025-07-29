truTV and HBO Max Will Air Remaining Savannah Bananas Games Beginning August 16th
If you looked at the Savannah Bananas TV schedule, you may have noticed that nobody knew after August 15th what network Banana Ball games would air on.
We now have that answer.
TNT Sports will be presenting Savannah Bananas games, airing on truTV and HBO Max, beginning Saturday August 16th. truTV & HBO Max will air 19 games in total, which includes the remaining 14 Bananas games as well as the five Banana Ball Tour Championship games in October.
The coverage begins in Chicago on August 16th from Rate Field. It will also include stops at other MLB ballparks, including PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Petco Park in San Diego, Yankee Stadium in New York, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Daikin Park in Houston.
The Banana Ball Tour Championship will be held in Savannah, GA at Grayson Stadium, which is the Bananas home stadium. This will be the first ever Tour Championship, which will feature all four teams vying for the inaugural Banana Ball title, with seeding decided by World Tour game results. Those teams are the Bananas, The Firefighters, The Texas Tailgaters and The Party Animals. The winner will be decided in the title game on Saturday, October 11th.
The Bananas put on quite the show in every ballpark they grace, from dance routines during games to fans dancing and singing between innings to baby races to donuts going in the crowd, be alert. You never know what is coming next and when it might be time to go bananas. Each city usually features special guests that are a part of that city's sports team. This past weekend in Philadelphia featured Phillies great Shane Victorino, "Big Dom" from the Eagles and hot dog eating icon Joey Chestnut.
Games were seen on ESPN or ESPN2 so far this season, but now will make the shift to truTV and HBO Max, which will be available to all U.S. subscribers. Banana Ball will join truTV's expanding offering of primetime sports programming, scripted series, boxing and others.