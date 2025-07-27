Joey Chestnut Wins First Banana Dog Eating Contest During Savannah Bananas Game
We all know Joey Chestnut as the greatest hot dog eater to ever live. Chestnut has won the Mustard Yellow Belt a world record 17 times, chowing down more hot dogs than human being on the planet.
The competitive eating GOAT can now add banana dog eating champion to his hall of food resume.
Chestnut made a guest appearance Saturday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for the Savannah Bananas soldout game against the Texas Tailgaters. Chestnut joined "Big Dom" and Shane Victorino as special guests for the evening. The fans in Philly get treated to quite the show from trick plays to fan catches to contests between inning.
One contest was the first ever Banana Dog eating content and Chestnut came down on to the field to take part in it on the right field grass as the game was going on. He went up against two members of the "Man-Nanas," the Savannah Bananas Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad. Chestnut devoured 14 of the banana dogs compared to their combined eight.
Now you're probably asking...what in the world is a banana dog?
The Bananas and Aramark collobarated this year on the banana dog, a playful culinary creation featuring a banana on a caramalized New England Roll with whipped cream, fresh sliced strawberries and chocolate syrup. It is available at select Aramark partner venues during the Bananas' 2025 summer tour.
Aramark Sports + Entertainment is the leading food and beverage provider for MLB and premier entertainment venues across North America. Aramark created the banana dog to match the team's fan-centric spirit.
Chestnut and I reviewed the banana dog at the end of the night, where he somehow had room for another. I gave it a 7.1 as I'm not a big banana eater, where Chestnut went with 7.9. The 41-year-old also gave a play-by-play of his strategy in order to consume 14 of them and just how difficult it was.
"Calm down. Relax. Use the water. Keep swallowing," Chestnut said. "They're delicious so it wasn't that hard. The hardest part was bananas...they're a little bit different size. They're not all uniform. When there's a little bit of changes, you gotta chew some of them a little bit more."
The approach? Forget pop, lock and drop it, like the twerking umpire...
"Palm it. Grab it. Squeeze it."
Put it on a t-shirt.
Hot dog eating champion. Banana dog eating champion. Living legend.