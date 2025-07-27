Savannah Bananas On SI

Shane Victorino, Joey Chestnut, Big Dom Highlight Soldout Citizens Bank Park for Savannah Bananas Game

The Savannah Bananas are one of the hottest tickets in sports and entertainment. The capacity crowd on Saturday in Philadelphia and all year at MLB ballparks are proof of that.

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgatersfor a second time at Great American Ballpark on Saturday June 14, 2025. The game included music, dancing, baby races, father and son catch and plenty of back flips. The Bananas played to a crowd of around 42,000 people both nights.
The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgatersfor a second time at Great American Ballpark on Saturday June 14, 2025. The game included music, dancing, baby races, father and son catch and plenty of back flips. The Bananas played to a crowd of around 42,000 people both nights. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The hype is real in Banana land. Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was the greatest show in town. The usual red for the Phillies turned yellow for the evening, to the tune of a capacity crowd of 45,000+, which included standing room.

Savannah Bananas fans showed up in numbers, showing love in the city of brotherly love. For a second straight year, the Bananas sold out the ballpark in Philly. The Bananas would go on to win the game over the Texas Tailgaters.

The Bananas will take on the Tailgaters again Sunday at 3:30pm on CW11. That game is also a sellout. The waitlist for Bananas tickets currently sits at over three million people.

Bananas fans got a few local treats with Phillies great Shane Victorino and Eagles senior advisor to the GM, director of gameday coaching operations and chief security officer Dom DiSandro aka "Big Dom" making special appearances.

They also got a guy who eats treats for a living in hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut. The 17-time champion and holder of 55 world records participated in a banana dog eating contest with two other participants as the game was happening in right field.

And well of course he won, eating 14 of them.

The game goes for exactly two hours and there is nonstop entertainment throughout...during play and between innings. From a baby race to a "brotherly shove" to donut tosses in the crowd and fan catches for outs, be alert, because you don't know what might be coming next.

The Bananas still have trips this season to other MLB parks, including in Baltimore, Colorado, Chicago, San Diego, New York, Seattle and Houston.

If you can get your hands on a ticket to the Savannah Bananas experience, come early, cherish it and enjoy the show.

