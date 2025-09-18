Keegan-Michael Key Joins the Savannah Bananas to Celebrate Foster Family
Over the weekend, the Savannah Bananas played against the Firefighters in Yankee Stadium. Both games were played in front of sold out crowds. And in true Banana Ball style, this game was full of stars! And it was no surprise that New York City had some pretty incredible guests to choose from!
The games were great. The Savannah Bananas are playing really good ball right now. They are a half game behind the Party Animals for the top spot ass we get closer to the post season. They are aiming to take that spot. But in this article I want to focus on something a little more important than Banana Ball.
Keegan-Michale Key (best known for co-starring in the sketch comedy show Key & Peele came onto the field with Bananas Foster which is the official non-profit of the Savannah Bananas that encourages families to get involved in Foster Care.
On the Bananas Foster website it says "we believe by celebrating, creating a postive impact, and spreading joy throughout the foster care community will inspire others to get involved and make a difference." Each Banana Ball game, Bananas Foster highlights a foster family in the local community. It is a really touching moment each game. It is honestly a moment that I look forward to every time I watch a game! This was no different. After highlighting and celebrating a local foster family, Keegan-Michael Key came out and celebrated with them! Key had spent time in the Foster Care System growing up and was later adopted. It was a really touching moment to have him there on the field. Afterwards, he was interviewed and asked about the experience!
While Bananas Foster always highlights a foster family each game, they don't always have a celebrity join in. So this was an extra special moment! There have been other times when celebrities have joined in like when Kyle Van Noy, a linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens, joined in celebrating a family when the Savannah Bananas played at Camden Yards in Baltimore.
Keegan-Michael Key wasn't the only star that join the Bananas in Yankee Stadium over the weekend! You can read more about it here. Or if you want to hear us rank our favorite celebrity moments over the weekend then check out the latest episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast!