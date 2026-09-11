Meet Savannah Bananas and Party Animals Players at Dunkin’—Plus Your Weekend Game Guide

Four Banana Ball players will meet fans at a Pooler Dunkin’ Saturday morning before the Bananas and Party Animals continue their weekend series at Historic Grayson Stadium.

By R. Kenner French | Savannah Bananas On SI

A photo with a favorite player. An autograph to take home. A chance to ask the question you’ve been saving.

“What?” you say.

Savannah Bananas and Party Animals fans can meet players from both teams on Saturday, September 12, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dunkin’, 1702 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100, in Pooler, Georgia.

According to Dunkin’, players will take photos, sign autographs and interact with fans before that evening’s game. They’ll also step behind the counter to serve guests.

The draw is the chance to say hello. Fans who usually watch these players from the stands or through clips on their phones will have an opportunity to meet them in person; and perhaps leave with a signed keepsake or a new favorite photo.

Dunkin’ meet and greet: Know before you go

When: Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 9–11 a.m.

Where: Dunkin’, 1702 Pooler Parkway, Suite 100, Pooler, Georgia.

Activities: Photos, autographs, conversations and players serving guests.

Admission: Free and open to the public. No tickets or advance registration are required.

Dunkin’ confirmed that four players - two Savannah Bananas and two Party Animals - will appear but has not identified the participating players.

Savannah Bananas vs. Party Animals: Weekend game guide

The Savannah Bananas face the Party Animals September 11-13. Fans attending Saturday’s Dunkin’ appearance will have plenty of time between the morning meet and greet and that evening’s game.

The games will be played at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia.

Here’s the schedule to plan your arrival:

Date Pre-Game Plaza and Before the Peel Gates open Show starts Friday, Sept. 11 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Want to be among the first through the gate? Show up early.

And double-check your ticket date: Sunday starts at 12:30 p.m., so the Friday and Saturday evening routine won’t work for the weekend finale.

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