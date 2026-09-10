Banana Ball in Lexington: A Veteran Fan’s Know-Before-You-Go Guide

Quick answer: Banana Ball comes to Lexington, Kentucky, September 11–13, 2026, when the Loco Beach Coconuts face the Indianapolis Clowns at CommonSpirit Ballpark, 207 Legends Ln.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 6:30 p.m., while Sunday’s show begins at 12:30 p.m.

But if you want the full experience, don’t arrive at showtime. The Pre-Game Plaza opens at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, with player appearances beginning immediately.

And here’s my first piece of advice after attending a bunch of Banana Ball games:

Get there early.

Actually, for Lexington, I can be more specific.

Get there when the Plaza opens.

I have been to CommonSpirit Ballpark. It is a relatively intimate, nice baseball stadium where the two newest Banana Ball teams will play a series with potential playoff implications.

Put it all together, and Lexington could be one of the sneaky-good Banana Ball stops of 2026.

And if this is your first game, there are a few things you’ll want to know before you go.

Lexington Banana Ball at a glance

Dates Friday, Sept. 11–Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026 Venue CommonSpirit Ballpark Address 207 Legends Ln., Lexington, KY 40505 Teams Loco Beach Coconuts vs. Indianapolis Clowns Friday/Saturday Plaza 3:30 p.m. Friday/Saturday gates 5:30 p.m. Sunday Plaza 10 a.m. Sunday gates 11:30 a.m. Sunday show 12:30 p.m. Parking $25 General / $25 Premium Outside food and drink Not permitted Re-entry Not permitted

Save that table or forward this article to whoever is going with you. We’ll get into why some of those times matter below.

What time should you arrive for Banana Ball in Lexington?

My recommendation?

3:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Yes, that’s three hours before the show begins.

No, that’s not a typo. I might even say to get there earlier so you can be toward the front of the line.

I’ve been to enough Banana Ball games to know that treating the published show time as your arrival time is one of the easiest ways to miss part of the experience.

This isn’t traditional baseball, where you necessarily show up, grab a hot dog, find your seat and wait for the first pitch.

Banana Ball starts before Banana Ball starts.

And Lexington gives you an especially good reason to arrive early.

Want to meet the Clowns or Coconuts? Know these times

On Friday and Saturday, the teams have separate player-appearance windows.

Indianapolis Clowns player appearances: 3:30–4 p.m.

Loco Beach Coconuts player appearances: 4–4:30 p.m.

That’s a detail I would absolutely want to know if I were taking a kid who had a favorite team or player.

After the appearances, pre-show entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30, and the show begins at 6:30.

Sunday moves everything forward. The Plaza opens at 10 a.m., player appearances run from 10–10:30, pre-show entertainment starts at 10:30, gates open at 11:30 and the show begins at 12:30.

In other words, don’t tell the kids, “We’ll get there around game time.”

That’s not really how Banana Ball works.

A fan who has been to 30 games gave me the same advice

Nicole Wisniewski has attended around 30 Banana Ball games.

If that name sounds familiar, there’s another reason.

She’s the fan with 59 tattoos based on drawings made for her by Banana Ball personalities.

So, yes, Nicole takes this stuff pretty seriously.

She told me she tries to be one of the first people there when the gates open.

Her reasoning is essentially the same as mine: If you want the full experience, getting there early is a must.

After attending a bunch of games myself, I think that’s especially important for first-timers.

You don’t know exactly what’s going to happen.

That’s kind of the point.

CommonSpirit Ballpark could be a great place to watch Banana Ball

Here’s one of the things that makes Lexington interesting to me.

CommonSpirit Ballpark, formerly Legends Field, is a real baseball park, but it isn’t enormous.

Built in 2001, it has a listed seating capacity of 6,994 and is the home of the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, an official Partner League of Major League Baseball. Transylvania University also plays its home baseball games there.

Compare roughly 7,000 seats with some of the enormous MLB and NFL stadiums Banana Ball visits.

That’s a very different environment.

And I think that could be a good thing.

I’ve watched Banana Ball in larger venues, and those crowds can be spectacular.

But there’s something to be said for putting thousands of loud Banana Ball fans into a baseball-specific stadium where everything feels closer.

The players. The cast. The dugouts. The fans.

And, importantly in Banana Ball, the foul balls.

Remember: If a fan catches a foul ball, it’s an out.

You aren’t entirely removed from the competition.

At Banana Ball, sometimes the stands become part of the field.

CommonSpirit Ballpark has already proven it can handle a huge baseball moment

There’s also a neat piece of history here.

CommonSpirit Ballpark’s largest reported crowd came on June 6, 2006, when 9,222 people packed the stadium for what was called the “Rocket Relaunch,” Roger Clemens’ first stop as he prepared to return to the Houston Astros.

Now, 20 years later, Banana Ball arrives.

It’s a completely different kind of baseball attraction.

But I’m fascinated to see what that building feels like when Banana Ball takes it over.

Because a stadium with roughly 7,000 seats doesn’t need 40,000 people to feel loud.

Pack the place, and 7,000 can feel like a lot.

The ballpark has some interesting places for Banana Ball to play with

CommonSpirit Ballpark was designed with features you’d normally associate with larger minor-league and Major League stadiums.

There’s a party deck beyond right field.

There are picnic-table areas along the first-base side.

There’s a family area down the third-base line.

There are left-field bleachers.

There are two video boards, club seating and suites.

For conventional baseball, those are amenities.

For Banana Ball, they’re possibilities.

That’s because the show has a habit of escaping the baseball diamond.

Something might be happening in the outfield.

Then in the dugout. Then in the stands. Then behind you.

That’s why one of my standing rules for first-time fans is:

Don’t spend the entire game staring at the pitcher and batter.

Look around.

This isn’t the Savannah Bananas—and that’s part of what makes Lexington interesting

This is worth emphasizing because I suspect plenty of people will search for “Savannah Bananas Lexington” when they’re looking for information about these games.

The Savannah Bananas are not playing in Lexington.

The matchup is:

Loco Beach Coconuts vs. Indianapolis Clowns.

And I don’t think that’s a lesser story.

Quite the opposite.

These are the two newest teams in Banana Ball, and by September they don’t feel nearly as new.

Their personalities have developed. Fans have picked favorites.

Rivalries have had time to form. And now we have something else we didn’t have at the beginning of the season:

A meaningful body of results.

Could the Lexington games affect the Banana Ball playoff race?

Yes.

The official BBCL standings show that both teams remain in the playoff hunt entering Lexington.

Through games played August 29, the Loco Beach Coconuts are 26-28, while the Indianapolis Clowns are 25-29. Three regular-season postseason spots remain available after the Texas Tailgaters secured a berth through the Banana Ball Open.

That makes these three Lexington games considerably more important than they would have been earlier in the season.

Both teams arrive needing wins to improve their postseason positions, and the atmosphere in a packed, intimate ballpark could get particularly interesting.

Because here’s something I didn’t fully appreciate before spending time around Banana Ball:

These players really want to win.

Yes, Banana Ball is fun. It’s also competitive.

There’s dancing. There’s music. There are tricks. There are mascots.

There are players doing things that would cause a traditional baseball manager to age about six years in an afternoon.

But underneath all of it?

Competition. These guys care.

That’s one of the most interesting things to watch when you attend in person.

They have to entertain people while simultaneously trying to beat the other team.

And in a late-season series with playoff implications, I’d watch the players closely when things get tight.

The smiles and entertainment aren’t fake.

Neither is the desire to win.

Both things can be true at once.

Before the Peel and the Pre-Game Plaza are part of what you paid for

The Lexington Pre-Game Plaza is available to fans with tickets to that day’s game, with no additional purchase required.

That’s important.

Don’t think of it as a holding area where you’re supposed to stand around until the “real thing” begins.

It is part of the real thing.

Along with the player appearances, there will be pre-show entertainment hosted by Banana Ball broadcasters and cast members, with potential appearances from players, mascots and surprise guests.

There’s music. There’s dancing.

There’s merchandise for the two teams playing in Lexington.

And there’s the unpredictable stuff.

Shark, one of the personalities I’ve gotten to know in Banana Ball, summed up that unpredictability perfectly when we were talking about Jesse Cole:

“You just never know what Jesse will come up next.”

Exactly.

That’s why I don’t want to be sitting in traffic while everyone else is already having fun.

Parking at CommonSpirit Ballpark is refreshingly simple

Here’s some genuinely good news.

You shouldn’t need a flowchart to figure out parking.

CommonSpirit Ballpark lists on-site parking at:

General Parking: $25

Premium Parking: $25

Cash and cards are accepted, although exact change is preferred for cash.

ADA-accessible parking is also available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Given that you’ve already got a reason to arrive early for player appearances and the Plaza, I’d take advantage of it.

Come early, park and forget about the car.

Especially because of the next rule.

Can you leave CommonSpirit Ballpark and come back?

No.

CommonSpirit Ballpark does not permit re-entry.

That’s a tiny line in an event guide that can become a very big deal if you didn’t know about it.

Once you’re in, plan on staying in.

So before entering, do the parent check:

Phone? Wallet? Tickets? Kids?

That was funny.

Whatever the kids were supposed to bring?

Good.

Go have fun.

What is the bag policy for Banana Ball in Lexington?

CommonSpirit Ballpark permits:

One clear bag no larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches.

Small bags or clutches no larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap.

Weapons of any kind are prohibited.

My advice is simple: Check your bag before leaving home rather than discovering at the entrance that it doesn’t qualify.

That’s a lousy way to start a fun day.

Can you bring food or water into CommonSpirit Ballpark?

No.

The official Lexington event guidance says outside food and drinks are not permitted.

This is a good example of why I don’t recommend assuming the rules from one Banana Ball city apply to another.

They don’t necessarily.

Different venues have different policies.

Download your tickets before you get there

Digital tickets become available 72 hours before the first pitch for download to your mobile wallet.

Do it then.

Don’t wait until you’re standing outside CommonSpirit Ballpark with thousands of other people while your phone suddenly decides cellular data is an optional feature.

If you do have a problem on game day, Ticket Help stations will be available at ticket-scanning locations outside the stadium.

The Fans First Tickets Management App can also be used to access tickets, transfer them, list tickets on the official Marketplace and browse available tickets.

One other thing to know: Specific sections, rows and seats will be assigned to ticket holders closer to the event.

What does a standing-room-only ticket mean in Lexington?

This is another detail worth understanding before you arrive.

Standing Room Only, or SRO, tickets do not include a reserved seat.

They get you into the show, and you can watch from designated standing-room areas throughout the concourse and ballpark.

If somebody sends you a ticket and you see “SRO,” don’t assume your actual seat assignment simply hasn’t appeared yet.

It’s a standing-room ticket.

My advice if this is your first Banana Ball game

I’ve been to enough of these now that I’ve developed a pretty simple approach.

Get there early. See the player appearances.

Experience the Plaza. Watch Before the Peel. Talk to people.

If you’re bringing kids, let them participate.

And once the game begins, don’t just watch the baseball.

Watch everything.

Take some pictures. Shoot some video. Then put the phone down for a while.

Some of the best moments tend to be the ones you weren’t expecting.

That’s a big part of why people keep coming back.

Steven Wilde put the broader appeal well when we talked about the Fans First approach: Fans First really does seem to be making an impact, and people genuinely like the concept.

After watching it up close, I understand why.

You don’t feel like the entertainment is something happening on a field 100 feet away from you.

The goal is to make you feel like you’re part of it.

Why Lexington could be one of the sneaky-good stops of 2026

Yankee Stadium gets attention.

The giant NFL stadiums get attention.

Those events should be spectacular.

Lexington interests me for almost the opposite reason.

CommonSpirit Ballpark holds roughly 7,000 people.

It’s an actual baseball stadium.

Fans should feel close to the action.

The Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns have nearly an entire season behind them.

And what happens during these three games could affect the playoff race.

That’s a pretty good recipe.

Bigger isn’t automatically better.

Sometimes you want 40,000 people screaming.

Sometimes you want several thousand people packed into a ballpark where everything feels like it’s happening right on top of you.

Lexington may give us the latter.

If you’re going, don’t treat September 11, 12 or 13 as simply a baseball game.

Get there when the Plaza opens.

Meet the players.

Watch the pre-show.

Look around during the game.

Talk to the people sitting next to you.

And enjoy the weird stuff.

Because Shark is right.

You just never know what’s coming next.

Lexington Banana Ball FAQ

When is Banana Ball coming to Lexington, Kentucky?

Banana Ball will be at CommonSpirit Ballpark in Lexington September 11–13, 2026. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday’s show begins at 12:30 p.m.

Who is playing Banana Ball in Lexington?

The Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns are playing the three-game Lexington series.

Are the Savannah Bananas playing in Lexington in 2026?

No. Although people frequently use “Savannah Bananas” when referring broadly to Banana Ball, the Savannah Bananas are not scheduled to play this Lexington series. The teams are the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns.

Where is Banana Ball being played in Lexington?

The games are at CommonSpirit Ballpark, 207 Legends Ln., Lexington, KY 40505. The venue was formerly known as Legends Field.

What time should I arrive for Banana Ball in Lexington?

For the full experience, I recommend arriving when the Pre-Game Plaza opens: 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

When can fans meet Indianapolis Clowns players in Lexington?

Friday and Saturday, Indianapolis Clowns player appearances are scheduled from 3:30–4 p.m.

When can fans meet Loco Beach Coconuts players in Lexington?

Friday and Saturday, Loco Beach Coconuts player appearances are scheduled from 4–4:30 p.m.

What time does Banana Ball start in Lexington?

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 11, and Saturday, September 12. Sunday’s show begins at 12:30 p.m.

How much is parking for Banana Ball at CommonSpirit Ballpark?

On-site parking is currently listed at $25 for both General Parking and Premium Parking. ADA-accessible parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Can I bring food or water into CommonSpirit Ballpark?

No. Outside food and drinks are not permitted under the published Lexington event policy.

What is the CommonSpirit Ballpark bag policy for Banana Ball?

Fans may bring one clear bag no larger than 12 by 12 by 6 inches or a small bag or clutch measuring no more than 4.5 by 6.5 inches.

Does CommonSpirit Ballpark allow re-entry?

No. Re-entry is not permitted. Make sure you have everything you need before entering the ballpark.

Do standing-room-only tickets include a seat?

No. Standing Room Only tickets include admission but do not include a reserved seat. SRO guests may watch from designated standing-room areas around the concourse and ballpark.

What is Before the Peel?

Before the Peel is Banana Ball’s pre-show entertainment experience, featuring broadcasters and cast members along with potential appearances from players, mascots and surprise guests.

Could the Lexington games affect the Banana Ball playoffs?

Yes. Both teams remain in the official playoff hunt entering the three-game Lexington series.

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