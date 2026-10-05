Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters Survive Playoff Drama to Reach Banana Bowl

If you were waiting for Banana Ball's playoffs to give you a reason to watch beyond the dancing, this weekend delivered.

The Savannah Bananas and Texas Tailgaters earned their places in the inaugural Banana Bowl. But neither got through the weekend comfortably.

Both the Bananas and the Tailgaters lost their opening semifinal games. Both needed to win their second games just to keep their championship hopes alive.

Then Both had to win a seperate, series-deciding showdown.

For the Party Animals and the Loco beach Coconuts, a trip to Washinging D.C. was within reach. By Sunday evening, those opportunities belonged to their opponents.

Here's how it happened

Thursday and Friday belonged to the lower seeds

The Party Animals opened the postseason Thursday, October 1st, with a 7-3 vicotry over the top-seeded Bananas.

That immediatly changed the Bananas's assignment for Saturday. The Bananas needed a game victory followed by a showdown victory to advance.

Friday brought another opening-game upset

The No. 3 seed Coconuts beat the No. 2 seed tailgaters 3-2. Brett Carson contributed a two-run homerun in the fifth inning, and Ben Parker added an RBI triple in the eighth.

The Coconuts were one game victory away from the Banana Bowl.

For two nights, the higher seeds had been given very little room to breathe.

Saturday: The Bananas were running out of time

Savannah's second game against the Party Animals produced the weekends most dramatic turnaround.

The Bananas scored the first inning, but the Party Animals tied the game taking the fifth. Jake Skole then delivered an RBI single to move the Party Animals ahead.

Their Trick Play Equalizer point helped build a 3-1 lead advantage heading into the ninth inning.

That is where Banana Ball's scoring rules became particularly important.

Normally, winning an inning earns a team one point. In the final inning, every run counts as a point. Savannah still had a way back, but it needed more than simply winning one inning.

The Bananas ended up scoring three runs in the ninth to take the game 4–3.

Just like that, the series was level.

But Savannah’s work was not finished.

DR Meadows scored the winning run in the ensuing Showdown, sending the Bananas to Washington.

A ninth-inning rally kept them alive. Meadows finished the job.

Sunday: Texas needed two wins, too

The Tailgaters faced the same assignment against the Coconuts: win the game, then win the deciding Showdown.

Their 2–1 game victory began with a memorable scoring play.

Indiana Staley leaped over the pitcher covering home to help Texas earn its first point. Kyle Martin supplied a seventh-inning home run, while Brett Sanchez gave the Tailgaters seven innings on the mound with only one run allowed.

That combination deserves attention.

The play at home was spectacular. Sanchez’s pitching was just as necessary. Texas needed to keep the Coconuts from turning their opening-game advantage into a championship berth.

After leveling the series, the Tailgaters turned to Nick Lopez for the decisive Showdown point.

Lopez delivered, and Texas claimed the remaining Banana Bowl spot.

The Showdowns settled the series

One detail is worth keeping straight when looking back at the weekend.

Saturday’s 4–3 result was Savannah’s Game 2 victory. Sunday’s 2–1 result was Texas’ Game 2 victory.

Those wins tied the respective series. The separate Showdowns determined who advanced.

That distinction explains why winning a game did not immediately produce a trip to D.C.

It also captures how narrow the margins were. The Party Animals and Coconuts each won an opener, then lost a one-point game before their semifinal ended in a Showdown.

There were no sweeps here.

Next stop: The Banana Bowl

The championship is Saturday, October 10, at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., with a 7 p.m. Eastern start.

Disney has announced that the Banana Bowl will stream live on Disney+ in the United States, with all six teams coming together for the event.

The championship matchup, though, belongs to the Bananas and Tailgaters.

Both teams have already experienced what it takes to recover from an opening playoff loss. Both needed their second game and a Showdown to get here.

Now they meet with the title on the line.

After this weekend, keeping an eye on the scoreboard seems like a very good idea.

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