Savannah Bananas Invade the Big Apple!
This week the Big Apple is being invaded by Bananas, Savannah Bananas to be specific. The canary-colored characters have been seen all over Manhattan as they have been on a sort of media blitz and have probably popped up on your timelines and tv’s all week. They are taking the opportunity to spread some excitement and fun during a time when New Yorkers would most appreciate it as we reflect on the attacks that took place in our nation’s most populated metropolis twenty-four years ago this week. Unfortunately, now other horrific events have taken place. At a time when it feels like there is so much tension and sadness looming, I am happy to see any reason for people to smile, have some fun and come together.
Once again FIRE FIGHTERS to the rescue! This time instead of the NYFD it will be the Firefighter team of Banana Ball League as they face off against the Savannah Bananas on the hallowed grounds of Yankee Stadium. The Bananas continuing their world tour spreading the joy of Banana ball this week to the city that never sleeps.
They will play on Saturday September 13th at 7:00 PM EST (TV: ESPN/HBO Max/YouTube both days) and Sunday September 14th at 6:30 PM EST
If you were watching The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night you got a real treat as the Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole and an assortment of players made a bold breakaway suit entrance from the crowd. They immediately went into a dance routine; Alex Ziegler entered from stage left balancing a flaming bat on his nose before going into a series of bat flips and then the grand entrance of the rest of the team including “Stilts”. The show may have been stolen by two most unlikely sources as the Banana Umpires came out twerking and flipping only to then be upstaged by the Banana Man-Nana’s showing off some of their moves. The crescendo of the visit is when they broke out in a fitting Rockettes style kick line. Jimmy was able to join only after accepting a contract offer to become an honorary Banana. The contract was delivered by Banana owner Jesse Cole along with a jersey where the comedic “break” artist himself will now wear the number 19 for the Bananas.
This spot was so on brand as it showcased so many of the fun moments that fans see when attending their games or watching them on TV. The Tonight Show cut to commercial break as Frank Sinatra’s New York, New York played, and yellow confetti fell from the rafters. It was a truly amazing site for those Banana Ball fans that have seen this grow from a collegiate summer league team to gracing one of America’s most prominent and historically significant stages.
Like your favorite late-night infomercial would say…. “But wait there’s more!”. The Bananas must have found a soft place to lay there head overnight at the legendary 30 Rock as the next morning the bananas popped in for a segment on The Today Show with hosts Jenna Bush and Ayesha Curry wife of Bay Area basketball deep ball bomber Stephen Curry. Where the Bananas really got an amazing opportunity to bring the game to a totally new audience as they explained the rules and exciting plays you can see at the games. They also took a moment to show off bat flips, break dance and even a bit of choreography.
Now the Bananas take the field Saturday for game one, but I am wondering if NBC isn’t done with these guys. Could we one day see Jesse Cole standing in a yellow tux on the stage inside of studio 8H at 30 Rock for Saturday Night Live? It won’t happen this week as SNL isn’t back for the Season 51 premiere until Saturday, October 4th!
Well, if you are in any of the five boroughs be on the lookout this week for your favorite team in yellow could be popping into your favorite bodega or making the trek over the Brooklyn Bridge!