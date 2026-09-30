Yellow or Pink?

For Fans heading to Historic Grayson Stadium on Thursday, that question comes with a little more weight this week.

The Savannah Bananas face the Party Animals on October 1 in the opening game of their Banana Ball semifinal series. the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Bananas enter as the No. 1 seed. The Party Animals are the No. 4 seed.

And the prize beyond Savannah?

A place in the inaugural Banana Bowl at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on October 10th.

Tha is a pretty good reason to pay attention bewteen the dances

A familiar matchup with a different assignment

The Bananas and Party Animals have been connected since the Party Animals were introduced in 2020 as the rival team that would tour and play against the Bananas.

They were there before the league grew to six teams. Before the Firefighters and the Texas Tailgaters joined the picture. Before the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns gave fans two more jerseys to choose from

Now those familiar opponents meet with a championship opportunity on the line.

For Savannah, the top seed provides a strong starting point. It does not provide a reservation in Washington.

For the Party Animals, fourth place gets them into the bracket. What happens next will be decided on the field.

That makes Thursday interesting form the first inning. The Bananas earned its position, but the Party Animals have the same immediate objective: win the opener and put the other team under pressure heading into Saturday.

Watch the innings, not just the runs

If this is your first Banana Ball playoff game, keep an eye on how the scoring works.

Under the official rules, the team scoring more runs in an inning earns a point for that inning. In the final inning, every run counts.

A big offensive inning can be exciting without giving a team the same cushion it would enjoy in conventional baseball. Winning the next inning still matters.

The Golden Batter rule adds another decision worth watching. Once per game, a team can send any hitter in its lineup to bat in another spot.

When do you use that opportunity? Take it when you have runners aboard, or hold it for a later situation?

Those choices are part of the competition, too.

And if you catch a foul ball cleanly from the stands, you record an out.

So bring your glove if you like. You might have something to contribute beyond cheering.

The series continues Saturday

Thursday is Game 1 of the Bananas and Party Animals series. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd, with another 6:30 p.m. show at grayson Stadium

The other semifinal pairs the Texas Tailgaters and the Loco Beach Coconuts. Their games are scheduled for Friday, October 2nd, and Sunday, October 4th.

That gives fans four consectutive days of playoff action in Savannah

It also gives Thursday's opener a clear place in the weekend. One team will leave with a win and a better position heading into its second game. the other will have Friday to prepare before taking the field again.

Get there before 6:30

For Thursday, the Pre-Game Plaza and Before the Peel begin at 4 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

If you want the full evening, plan around those earlier times

There is also a practical reason to leave yourself room: parking at Grayson Stadium is limited. Off-site parking is at Myers Middle School, with shuttle service beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Download your tickets before arriving, check your transportation plan and give yourself time to enjoy the pre-show.

Washington can wait for a few days

The Banana Bowl is the destination. Disney has announced that the championship will stream live on Disney+ in the United States. With all six teams coming together for the event.

But the title-game matchup still has to be settled.

For the Bananas and Party Animals, that work begins Thursday in Savannah. And for the Tailgaters and Coconuts, it starts Friday.

Pick your colors. Watch the scoreboard.

The Rrivalry has a trip to Washington riding on it.

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