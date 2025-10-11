Shane Victorino and Ryan Howard Announced as Coaches For Newest Banana Ball Teams
The Banana Ball City Selection show was held in Savannah, Georgia at Historic Grayson Stadium on October 9th. The show included revealing the entire schedule for next season which will be the first official season of the Banana Ball Championship League. In addition to the schedule reveal, there were two new teams that were announced. It was then announced that these two teams would have some special coaches. Ryan Howard and Shane Victorino.
Howard and Victorino are both accomplished former-MLB players. Howard played for the Philadelphia Phillies for his entire career where he won the National League MVP in 2006 and won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008. Victorino played for many different MLB teams but won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008 and with the Boston Red Sox in 2013. He also won 4 Gold Glove awards throughout his career.
It was announced that Howard will be the prime time coach for the Indianapolis Clowns. The Clowns are a new team in Banana Ball. But they are also a team that is being brought back to life. Banana Ball has partnered with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to bring the Indianapolis Clowns back. They were a traveling baseball team for many years playing all over the country. Howard will be the team's prime time coach where he will coach the biggest games for the team.
Victorino was announced as the prime time coach for the Loco Beach Coconuts. Born in Hawaii, Victorino was nicknamed "the Flyin' Hawaiian" during his playing days. So he is a perfect fit for this team! Just like Howard, he will coach the biggest games of the season for the Coconuts.
This is such an exciting time to be a Banana Ball fan! We are so lucky to have Howard and Victorino coach in this league. It is great for the growth of the sport. Make sure to subscribe to the Banana Breakdown Podcast where we break down all things Banana Ball. If you haven't already, check out our videos about the two newest teams!