Why Savannah Bananas Games Feel Different: Hannah Arbitman Says “This Game Never Stops”

Before the Savannah Bananas and Firefighters took the field at Wrigley Field, I caught up with someone who probably notices things the average fan never will.

Hannah Arbitman has built her career creating energy inside stadiums.

As a Chicago-based in-game host, she's worked with organizations including the Chicago Wolves, Schaumburg Boomers, Chicago Dogs Baseball and Chicago Fire FC. Earlier in her career, she also worked with the Chicago Blackhawks' fan experience team before covering Russian NHL players for a television network—a role that made use of the fact that Russian is her first language.

In other words, she's seen just about every type of sporting event there is.

That's exactly why I wanted her perspective on Banana Ball.

Why Banana Ball feels different

My first question was simple.

How is covering a Savannah Bananas game different from covering every other sport?

She didn't hesitate.

“This game never stops.”

“It's literally going on all the time,” Arbitman said.

“Realistically, it seems like what they care about most is entertaining the fans.”

She paused for a moment before explaining what she believes separates Banana Ball from traditional sports.

“Obviously, you want to see good baseball,” she said. “But the top priority is keeping the fans happy, entertaining the fans and doing whatever they can to put a smile on people's faces.”

That observation stood out because it came from someone who has spent years inside professional sports.

To Arbitman, Banana Ball isn't simply baseball with dancing.

It's an entirely different philosophy.

When I asked whether she actually enjoyed Banana Ball more than some traditional sports, her answer came without hesitation.

“Absolutely.”

“I think it's an entirely different concept.”

Then she pointed to something fans witness almost every game but rarely stop to think about.

“You'll never see MLB players or minor league baseball players go up into the stands during the game to interact with fans, take pictures with them or just sit with them for an inning and chat.”

That accessibility, she believes, completely changes the relationship between players and spectators.

In most professional sports, athletes remain separated from fans by dugouts, tunnels, security and schedules.

In Banana Ball, interaction is part of the entertainment.

As someone whose job is creating fan engagement, Arbitman notices those differences immediately.

A different kind of professionalism

One answer she gave particularly caught my attention.

I asked how she approaches covering Banana Ball differently than she would an NHL or Major League Baseball game.

Her answer revealed something unique about the organization's culture.

“You have to carry yourself professionally regardless of where you are,” she explained.

“But here you can be professional in a different regard.”

That doesn't mean lowering standards.

It means understanding the environment.

“I feel very comfortable being silly on TikTok here,” she said with a laugh. “Because I feel like everybody else is doing the same thing.”

She contrasted that with traditional sports coverage, where reporters and hosts often maintain a much more formal on-camera presence.

At Banana Ball, personality isn't discouraged.

It's welcomed.

That freedom allows creators to connect with fans in ways that simply wouldn't fit at most professional sporting events.

Jesse Cole sets the tone

While we were talking, she shared another moment that perfectly illustrated the atmosphere.

Earlier that day, she had been recording a show near the field when Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole casually walked over and joined the conversation.

“We were recording a show out here earlier,” she recalled, “and Jesse Cole literally just walked up to us and was like, ‘Hey guys, what's going on?’”

She smiled thinking about it.

“That was incredibly special.”

To Arbitman, moments like that aren't accidents.

They're part of the organization's culture.

“You mentioned top-down, everyone's having fun,” she said. “It starts with Jesse.”

“I think he does a great job of really promoting that atmosphere here.”

As we wrapped up our conversation, I found myself thinking about something bigger.

Fans often talk about the players, the trick plays or the rules that make Banana Ball different.

Those are certainly part of the appeal.

But listening to someone whose career revolves around creating memorable sports experiences offered another perspective.

What impressed Hannah most wasn't the baseball.

It wasn't even the entertainment.

It was the intentional culture surrounding the entire event.

Watching her work throughout the afternoon, it was easy to understand why she appreciated that environment. She brought energy, professionalism and authenticity to every interaction, but unlike many traditional sporting events, she never felt like she had to suppress her personality to do her job well.

Maybe that's one of Banana Ball's biggest competitive advantages.

Not only does it encourage players to have fun.

It gives broadcasters, hosts, creators and fans permission to have fun, too.

And judging by the smile on Hannah Arbitman's face as Wrigley Field filled with nearly 40,000 fans, that's a culture worth talking about.

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