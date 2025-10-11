How to get Savannah Bananas Tickets in 2026? FULL Guide to get Cheap Official Tickets
Every Year, the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball expand their reach to more fans... and every year, the demand continues to SKYROCKET causing tickets to their games to be one of the hardest tickets to acquire in all of sports.
So, is there even a chance of getting tickets in 2026 to see the Savannah Bananas or the other teams? Yes, in this article we will share all the details about how to get tickets in 2026, best of luck!
At the Selection Show, Banana Ball announced some crazy things such as 2 New Banana Ball Teams, the Loco Beach Coconuts & the Indianapolis Clowns. They will also be playing at 10 Football Stadiums, and they announced the FULL Schedule for Banana Ball Games in 2026. My co-host and I did a full breakdown of these announcements that can be found in the video below.
So where are they going in 2026? They are visiting 45 states, 75 stadiums, and over 3 Million fans Live! The most important part is, are they coming to your home town? You can check if they are here on the official Banana Ball website: BananaBall.com/Schedule
How do we get Tickets to Savannah Bananas Games in 2026?
Step 1: Head over to this site here which is where you can enter the official ticket lottery: www.bananaballticketlottery.fansfirsttickets.com
Step 2: Fill out the information required in the form. Here are a few things to look out for:
Step 3: While filling out the details, you will have to select which city you want to join the ticket lottery for. Unfortunately at this time, you are only able to select 1. You will be notified at a later date if you were selected to have a chance to get tickets or not.
Step 4: Submit!! Yay, you have now entered for a chance for tickets, best of luck!
What Happens Next?
Last Day for Entry is October 31st. After that date, the ticket lottery will close and no more entries will be allowed. You will want to make sure you get your information entered before then so you don's miss out!
When it gets closer to the date of the city you selected, you will get an email walking you through the details. You will get an email saying either you have been selected at random for a chance to win tickets, or you won't be able to get them this time.
Then if you get selected for a chance, be on the lookout for additional emails. If it's the same as it was in 2025, you will be given a date and timeslot to login and try to buy tickets (if there are any left). Then you can log in and buy a few tickets to the game you selected.
How much do Savannah Bananas Tickets Cost?
Most tickets are $35-$60 depending on the stadium. If you have seen tickets sell for more than that, they are either fake tickets or someone purchased the real ones from the Savannah Bananas and are reselling them at a crazy margin. Jesse Cole has stated that he never wants to sell them for the "market price" and will always keep them low and affordable for fans. Even though it's hard to get tickets right now, Jesse Cole and the rest of the Banana Ball team are working tirelessly to get more opportunities for fans to get affordable tickets to the games.
What do I do if I can't get tickets?
If you can't get tickets, you can still watch every game for free on YouTube. Additionally, my co-host and I do a Weekly Banana Ball podcast, the Banana Breakdown Podcast where we interview players and breakdown the games. We just recently discussed the 2 New Banana Ball teams and more on recent videos there.