FULL 2026 Banana Ball Schedule Revealed for Savannah Bananas and the Five Other Teams
2026 is going to be a huge year for Banana Ball. The City Selection Show just wrapped up and there were major announcements. Not only was the entire schedule for next year revealed but they also introduced two new teams.
Next year is the first season of the Banana Ball Championship League. There will be 6 teams. I also wrote articles about those teams if you want to learn more about the Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Clowns.
Here is the full schedule for the Banana Ball Championship League season next year! It is going to be an incredible year. The teams will be going to 75 different stadiums, 45 states, 14 MLB stadiums and 10 football stadiums!
Some of the games that I am most excited about include the Loco Beach Coconuts headlining a game against the Savannah Bananas in Gillette Stadium, the Party Animals playing the Tailgaters in Albertson's stadium (Boise State's football stadium), and the Indianapolis Clowns headlining a game in Rickwood Field the oldest surviving professional ballpark in the country. You can check out the whole schedule on Banana Ball's website.
The City Selection Show and the announcements tonight show that Banana Ball is so much more than just the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas are so important and they are so fun to watch, but there are other brands that are helping the sport grow. The creation of the league is going to change the perception that a lot of people have about Banana Ball. There's still going to be all the fun entertainment that happens during Banana Ball games, but all of those games are going to mean something in standings that eventually lead to playoffs. It is going to be a literal game changer!
