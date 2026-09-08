ASICS Launches the Night Energy Collection for the US Open

Following the success of the launch of ASICS' inaugural night collection ahead of last year's US Open, the Japanese sportswear brand released its second edition of the Night Energy Collection. The collection drew inspiration from the electric atmosphere of New York City after dark, bringing a variety of purple shades like faded plum and seastorm reminiscent of the city lights to the players' kits.

Amidst oysters and cocktails, several of ASICS' top athletes, including Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini, and Zeynep Sonmez, joined the brand for an intimate evening at its House of Tennis to discuss the collection, particularly the new footwear they will be wearing throughout the tournament.

Belinda Bencic, the Mixed Doubles Specialist

Bencic wore the brand's Solution Speed™ FF 4 Night Energy, a shoe designed with additional cushioning for fast take-offs and movement, alongside the Match Jacquard Crop Top and Skirt in a faded plum for her first match.

"The most important thing is to go on court 100% comfortable and focused on my game," Bencic told Serve later that evening. "I feel like ASICS is doing the best. It's really combining the sporty style with a lot of comfort. I love how they start to get so much more nice colors."

Belinda Bencic, Taylor Fritz, Jasmine Paolini and Zeynep Sonmez pose for a photo at the ASICS House Of Tennis. | Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for ASICS America

Although Bencic didn't find success in the women's singles draw this year, she advanced to the finals of the mixed doubles tournament alongside partner Flavio Cobolli the week prior. The duo, who captured the mixed doubles title in Indian Wells, fell to the Czech duo of Jakub Mensik and Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-1, 6-10.

Bencic credits their success to the instant chemistry the shared on court, flying through the draw at Indian Wells. Despite the loss here in New York, she feels they've improved their doubles skills since winning the title in Tennis Paradise.

"It's all about finding the right partner and the right vibe," Bencic said. "When you're playing tennis with each other, you have to know without speaking where's the other person going. You cannot really force this. Either you have it with someone or you don't."

Zeynep Sonmez, the Rising Turkish Star

Sonmez, who also fell in the first round of the women's singles but will play doubles later this week, wore the Match Jacquard Dress in a dark aubergine. Despite what the loss may suggest, the Turkish phenom has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the rankings over the past year, achieving a career-high ranking of World No. 48 last month.

The 24-year-old attributes her success to spending more time with the top players on tour after reaching the top 100 for the first time in her career in November 2024.

Zeynep Sonmez plays in the first round of the US Open. | IMAGO / Xinhua

"[Last year] was the year that I tested myself," Sonmez said. "This year, I'm more confident. I trust in my game more, and I feel like I can do more, so I feel better on court."

Sonmez is the highest-ranked Turkish player in WTA history and only the second Turkish player to be ranked inside the top 100 after Cagla Buyukakcay. Last year, she became the the first Turkish player to reach the third round of a Grand Slam after defeating Jacqueline Cristian and Wang Xinyu at Wimbledon.

For Sonmez, to be representing Turkiye, a country where tennis is not considered to be one of the more popular sports, on the world stage is a privilege.

"When I walk on the court, and I see on the screen a Turkish flag, I get goosebumps still," Sonmez said. "It means a lot to me. I feel the support. It comes with the pressure because they're expecting a lot from me, but like Billie Jean King said, pressure is a privilege. So, I'm trying to take it as a positive."

Jasmine Paolini, Italy's Golden Girl

Like Sonmez, Paolini enjoyed a historic rise through the WTA rankings since her top 100 debut in 2019. The Italian earned a career-high ranking of World No. 4, tied for the highest-ranked Italian woman in singles, after one of the most successful seasons of her career in 2024, making two Grand Slam finals and winning Olympic gold.

The 30-year-old is a part of one of the strongest Italian tennis contigents seen on both tours in the Open Era. The Italians are the reigning Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup champions, with the women winning back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025 and the men winning their third consecutive title. Between two Italian women in the WTA top-100 and six Italian men in the ATP top-50, two of whom are in the top-10, Italian tennis is enjoying its Rennaisance period.

Jasmine Paolini attends the ASICS House Of Tennis player reception in New York City. | Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for ASICS America

"I think it's great because we push each other," Paolini said. "We had also a great environment at the tournaments. It's nice sometimes to chat with other players about our experiences, our matches. We have a great relationship with each other."

Paolini, wearing a purple kit with a tie-dye detail from ASICS' day session collection, advanced to the third round of the tournament after a straight sets win over compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini. The World No. 21 has been dealing with a lingering left foot injury since May, withdrawing from all of the pre-US Open harcourt tournaments after her quarterfinal run in Wimbledon to rest. With the US Open being her first hardcourt tournament since the North American swing started, she's choosing to take her recovery day by day.

"I tried to recover after Wimbledon, trying to do a feel of the racket day by day," Paolini said. "I'm just excited to play in the US Open. I was home, and I was like, I want to play. I want to compete."