Ayan Broomfield Drives Ayan's Aces into Spotlight with Liquid I.V.

Ayan Broomfield is a familiar face on the ATP Tour. The former UCLA tennis star can often be seen sitting in boyfriend Frances Tiafoe's player box at some of the most prestigious tournaments on the tennis circuit. There is a quiet authority to her presence, dressed to the nines while honoring trailblazers like Althea Gibson. But Broomfield's presence on tour goes beyond her courtside style.

Recently, the 28-year-old has been stepping into a much broader stage, using her platform to reimagine what representation, community, and culture can look like in elite sports.

Behind this newfound momentum is a partnership with Liquid I.V. that feels as purposeful as it is personal. What began as a wellness essential for travel and training has evolved into a collaboration centered on empowerment, visibility, and belonging, especially for women of color.

"Proper hydration is definitely an essential part of my everyday routine," she explains, noting the demands of heavy training, constant travel, and jet lag. As she prepares to head to Las Vegas with Liquid I.V. for a global Formula One event, she's already adjusting her habits to brace for the dry Nevada air.

The routine is simple but intentional. "I literally drink Liquid I.V. every single day," she said. "I take it every night before I go to sleep and every morning before I'm traveling or have a big day of training or practice."

Her secret weapon? The sugar-free Energy Multiplier in Strawberry Kiwi, which she describes as giving her focus "without jitters" - a rare holy grail for any elite athlete balancing performance with longevity.

But perhaps the most compelling part of Broomfield's new chapter is her initiative, Ayan's Aces, launched earlier this year at the Miami Open to confront a reality she knows intimately: the stark absence of women of color in the elite tennis ecosystem.

"I would go to so many tournaments and really feel like I was the only woman of color there," she recalls. The disconnect wasn't just on court. It was in the suites, in the conversations, and in the culture orbiting the sport. So, Broomfield built something new.

Ayan's Aces was created with a mission to bring visibility, access, and belonging to spaces that have historically excluded women of color from major tournaments and practice spaces. Liquid I.V., she notes, has been an essential partner in this expansion.

Not only has the American company sponsored events, but it also shares Broomfield's mission to champion representation on all fronts. Her strategy includes hosting community activations, partnering with major brands, and bringing women of color into VIP suites at the US Open and other tournaments.

"When you change the energy that's in the narrative in these rooms, you change what tennis culture looks like," she said.

Broomfield recalls watching Serena and Venus Williams transform the sport, giving her "so much inspiration" to feel like she could do it too.

She is determined to carry that same representation forward through community initiatives and foundational mentorship. "The next generation needs to be able to feel that tennis is accessible and see people that look like them competing at all levels," she said.

While tennis remains at her core, her future is expanding beyond the court. Broomfield brought Ayan's Aces to Formula One, one of the most elite yet least diverse global sports arenas. She hosted her first brand trip at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to promote the initiative, bringing nine women to the track with the help of Liquid I.V.

"I'm looking forward to using my platform to raise awareness and representation and diversity within the F1 space," Broomfield said before Saturday's race. "Liquid I.V. has been absolutely incredible with that. I'm really excited and honored to be working with them."

In November 2022, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said that women make up roughly 40% of F1’s fanbase. Women like Laura Mueller, who became the first female race engineer in F1 history this year, and Susie Wolff, the managing director of the F1 Academy, are now a steady presence in the paddocks, a fact that excites Broomfield.

"It's a really good time to jump into Formula One," she said. "It's going to be a beautiful mix of creative and passionate women, and I think it will really raise awareness and diversity and inclusion in the sport."

