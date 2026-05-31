Inside TNT Sports' 2026 Roland-Garros NYC Experience

For the second year in a row, TNT Sports is broadcasting the second Grand Slam of the year. This year, the network is sparing no expense in its efforts to increase all aspects of the Roland-Garros viewing experience.

The network introduced the Roland-Garros NYC Experience. The three-day immersive fan experience at South Street Seaport in New York City is TNT Sports' first-ever immersive fan event for the iconic clay court Major. Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI was on hand to speak with Paige Balocki, Vice President of Marketing at TNT Sports.

The Roland-Garros NYC Experience opened in South Seaport on May 29. | Photo by Megha Gupta

"From the very beginning in our conversations with the [French] Federation when we did this deal, we wanted to focus on just growing the game of tennis in general and making people feel like it's more accessible," said Balocki. "And one of our strategies has been to really reach fans where they are. Obviously, this experience does just that."

The experience offers a miniature on-site tennis court, coaching demonstrations, and mini-tournaments. This is against the backdrop of live Roland-Garros match coverage on oversized screens, complete with premium lounge seating. Fans got to experience everything from trivia to branded activations to exclusive Roland-Garros giveaways. The Roland-Garros-inspired bar offers custom cocktails like the signature "Ace Royal" with other Paris-themed food and beverages.

Game, set, watch. The inaugural Roland-Garros NYC Experience is taking over for three days of live match viewing, tennis activations, Paris-inspired food and drinks, and all the best vibes!🎾



🗓️ May 29–31

Details ➤ https://t.co/VDOppivNWk#TheSeaport pic.twitter.com/x9iaLyR4GQ — The Seaport (@TheSeaportNYC) May 24, 2026

"It's really more than just a viewing party," said Balocki. "We actually brought in chairs for Roland Garros for folks to sit in... it really is just an immersive experience for folks to get to know Roland Garros and just get people closer to tennis than they ever have been before."

According to Balocki, 300 hours of Roland Garros programming will be streamed on TNT and TruTV, along with over 900 matches on HBO Max. Every match from juniors to wheelchair tennis will be streamed live, with the multi-view experience option for viewers to stream four matches at once.

TNT Sports' first two days of 2026 #RolandGarros U.S. coverage (Sunday & Monday) served up strong growth and engagement across linear, social and streaming platforms, including overall average audiences on TNT up 37% vs. 2025 🎾



More numbers from Day 1 & Day 2 in Paris 🇫🇷: pic.twitter.com/P3HjekKZku — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsPR) May 29, 2026

The in-person experience is the final prong in TNT Sports' multi-platform strategy to increase Roland Garros' visibility. Social content created by Bleacher Report and TNT Sports socials to reach fans outside of the broadcast experience has also been ramped up.

"We've been getting great response," Balocki said. "People are really excited about the tournament this year. Last year, we did spend a lot of time just reinforcing that it was on our air, and this year, it's really about getting more and more fans to the network and making sure people know about our programming... I think people are responding very positively to sort of those new folks that are coming in addition to the people that they expect to see whenever they watch tennis."

Your favorite tennis bros are back at @rolandgarros 🤝



Catch @JohnMcEnroe & @PatrickMcEnroe for 'The MacZone' coverage May 24th-29th at 9am ET on truTV & @BleacherReport YouTube 🎾 pic.twitter.com/jhFv8uDo7r — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 23, 2026

A new part of TNT's broadcast is The Mac Zone, a daily programming block with John and Patrick McEnroe, which has expanded to Bleacher Report's YouTube channel for the first time. Plus, Magic Mic Moments will bring in-match microphones to coaches and referees' chairs.

The tournament's broadcast crew is filled with a variety of tennis Hall of Famers and next-gen voices. Balocki credits the new generation's relationship with the current players on tour, such as Chris Eubanks' friendship with Coco Gauff, as a large part of the broadcast's success with the viewers.

Chuck's rockin' with the @spurs in the WCF 👀



"... we gonna be starting the beginning of the Victor Wembanyama era." 👽 pic.twitter.com/Qwbu4CbbbY — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 31, 2026

"Even with just the presentation of our broadcast, it's conversational in tone," Balocki said. "They're having fun. We have a diverse talent group that are actually actively playing. Like Sloane Stephens played her first round yesterday and lost and now, she goes right on the air. I think that's what differentiates us somewhat, but really it's just the presentation of the broadcast, I think, makes tennis feel more accessible to people in general."

The Roland-Garros NYC Experience will be open to he public until May 31. The 2026 French Open runs through June 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.