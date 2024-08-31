Jessica Pegula Talks A.I. in Tennis, US Open Kits, & NFL Hot Takes
Whether it's A.I. or her adidas performance apparel, Jessica Pegula is always ahead of the curb with technology. Currently, the World No. 6 tennis player is battling through the US Open. Her exciting run coincides with her collaboration with IBM.
IBM has partnered with the USTA for more than three decades, designing, developing, and delivering the digital experience of the tournament – through USOpen.org and the US Open app – for millions of fans around the world.
IBM and the USTA do this by working together to combine tennis data with advanced AI capabilities from IBM’s AI and data platform, watsonx, to develop engaging features and functions in the app.
Pegula recently teamed up with friend and fellow tennis player Madison Keys to demonstrate some of IBM's capabilities via a ping-pong match and trivia challenge.
As part of the exciting partnership, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Pegula about her thoughts on A.I., her tech-y nickname, and daring adidas outfit at the US Open.
Congrats on today's win! Would you agree that you're playing at a very high level right now?
"I like to think that (laughs). I think I've been playing some really high-level tennis in some of these matches over the last month."
What made you want to partner with IBM?
"One, I feel like they have such a strong presence at the US Open every single year. It was really fun to be able to do the event I did with Maddy Keys. It was really fun to play ping pong and trivia. It was really cool to see how A.I. is coming into the game and giving us a lot of information.
In tennis, information is important. So, it's been a really fun partnership, and I actually got so many comments about how great the video with Maddy came out. So it was nice to see."
How long have you been interested in the tech space?
"To be honest, my husband is a super tech guy. He had me using A.I. before anyone even talked about it. With the way the world and A.I. are going, it's kind of the future. For me, I like to stay relevant and know what's going on. So that has a lot to do with tech and where the future is going."
Quasi-related tech question. I think "JPEG" is the best nickname in tennis. Can you think of any better nicknames?
"I have to think of nicknames... I know Ben (Shelton) was joking about Coco's nickname. It's technically a nickname and great. So, I don't know if I can beat that one. There are a couple other good ones. But I feel like if you're reading my nickname online and see the 'JPEG' file. It's pretty good and creative."
What has the experience of playing in front of American fans in New York been like so far?
"I mean, it's New York. Since I got here on day one, it's been so overstimulating whether you want it to be or not. You don't have a choice but to deal with the chaotic energy of the city. But at the same time, that's what makes it so special, fun, and different. There is the constant energy.
Also, we all pretty much stay in the city. You don't really escape it. It's definitely special and I love coming to New York. There's so much to do, and you never get bored. Being an American and playing in the U.S., it doesn't get any better."
New York is a fashion show and you made waves with your adidas outfit from the other night. What went into that process?
"(Laughs) You know, I wasn't sure if I was going to where it. But night game at Ashe, this is what that dress was made for, right? Honestly, it's really comfortable. People asked me how I got into it, and it's actually really easy, comfortable, and super lightweight.
They added the sleeves to block some of the sun. The way it was designed, it was this nice silhouette, very flattering. Also, the color-blocking was for ventilation of the dress as well. I thought it was really, really cool and kind of a creative look on a traditional tennis dress. I played in a different one today, but I'm glad that night dress got a lot of good attention."
If you could wave a magic wand and change one thing about tennis, what would it be?
"That's a good question; I'm not good at answering these... To have video replays (laughs). That's been the topic."
I know you are a huge Buffalo Bills fan, what is your hottest NFL take?
"Oh... I don't even know. We haven't even started the season yet. Let me think about what I've read the past few days... Maybe my hot take is Jerry Jones is the best GM that could ever run the Dallas Cowboys. Maybe he is the man for the job (laughs)."
It's been a wild but strong year for you. What are your goals for the rest of the season?
"Definitely making year-end finals. That's something I have my sights set on now that I've magically come back into the race. That's always a good problem to have. But honestly, just doing well here and finishing the year strong.
Also, being proud of myself that I've turned my season around when I needed to. Obviously, that's not ideal. But I've come back through some injuries and different kinds of challenges. If my year ended right now, I could look back and know that I came through those really well and be proud of myself for that."