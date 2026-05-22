Few tennis players embody resilience quite like Elina Svitolina.

In February 2022, mere days after the joyous surprise of learning she was pregnant with her first child, the Ukrainian suffered the harrowing shock of Russia's full-scale invasion of her homeland - an act of aggression that, four years and three months later, remains unabating.

The confluence of two such seismic life changes would be enough to derail a career at any level of this sport. Few observers at the time expected it likely, therefore, that Svitolina would return to tennis' upper echelons, in the face of the physical, mental and emotional challenges she was up against.

Yet, just 14 months after the week that altered the course of her life, the former World No. 3 was back on the match court with a renewed, perhaps more urgent, sense of purpose.

"I would say, yes," Svitolina replies when asked whether she views her career in two halves - pre-2022 and post-2022.

"There are definitely two versions of my life and career: before 2022 and after. For many reasons, especially because of the war, and also because we now have our daughter with us. I think it really gave me a different perspective on my career.

"I'm very happy that I have different kinds of motivation – motivation from people in Ukraine, from my family, and from my personal goals as well. It gives me strong motivation every single day."

Always Evergreen. Elina Svitolina runs down a shot in the women’s semi-final against Elena Rybakina. | Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Rapid Return with Renewed Sense of Purpose

Grappling with the physical demands of returning to elite-level sport amid the psychological backdrop of representing a country locked in an existential battle for its existence, Svitolina made astonishingly rapid progress.

It took the Ukrainian roughly a month to find her feet, with some early losses on the lower rungs of the WTA Tour quickly followed by a 17th career title in Strasbourg, before remarkable runs to the last eight and semi-finals of Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, respectively.

Over the course of the three years that have passed since then, Svitolina has slowly but surely rebuilt herself into one of the leading forces in the women's game. The fruits of this steady, incremental progress are this season beginning to flower, with the Odesa native having just claimed a third Italian Open title, eight years after her last, as well as eye-catching successes in Adelaide - where she took the title - and Melbourne, where she secured a fourth Grand Slam semi-final finish.

It feels eminently fitting, therefore, that Svitolina has recently been unveiled as the face of SOLO For Diamonds' new campaign, EVERGREEN - a collection that "explores themes of renewal, growth, and transformation through the deep green symbolism of the emerald."

Svitolina has served as brand ambassador for the Ukrainian jewelry company since January of last year, and is now fronting a collection that features their first lab-grown emeralds. Rooted in the brand’s philosophy to "create, not destroy," this particular campaign is one that speaks to the Ukrainian on a personal level.

Elina Svitolina for SOLO For Diamonds. | SOLO For Diamonds

"What immediately drew me to EVERGREEN was the idea behind it," Svitolina explains. "This campaign is about growth and having the courage to move beyond what feels familiar. I think that is something I deeply relate to, both professionally and personally.

"SOLO for Diamonds has always stood for innovation and conscious creation. With the EVERGREEN collection, they are opening a completely new chapter by working with lab-grown emeralds for the first time. I found that very inspiring. It shows a willingness to experiment, to keep developing, and to stay open to new possibilities instead of limiting yourself to one direction simply because it feels safe or expected.

"That mindset is very close to the world of professional sport as well. In tennis, if you stop evolving, you stop growing. You constantly adapt, learn and challenge yourself.

"I also really connect with the philosophy of creating rather than destroying. There is something powerful about combining beauty, technology, and responsibility in a way that feels modern and thoughtful."

A pertinent message of palpable resonance in a world that feels inexplicably drawn towards self-destruction rather than creative co-existence.

Flying the Flag for Ukraine in Troubled Times

Since her return to action in 2023, Svitolina has embraced the challenge of flying the flag for Ukraine around the world while the war continues to rage on. She speaks calmly, frequently, and candidly about the struggles of the Ukrainian people, while hoping to provide whatever light she can for her compatriots through success on the tennis court - a source of joy for a country with such a ferociously tenacious and competitive spirit.

Given this, does being an ambassador for a proudly Ukrainian and successful jewelry brand mean even more to Svitolina during these dark days for her country than it ordinarily would?

"Yes, definitely. I feel that, in a way, it is part of my mission to represent my country with dignity and to use the platform I have.

"It is not only about competing on the biggest stages in my sport, but also about supporting initiatives such as UNITED24 and my foundation, being a voice for the Bring Kids Back UA campaign, and drawing attention to Ukrainian children who have been deeply affected by the war – including those deported and forcibly transferred by Russia.

"For me, it's really important to do it and to use my voice to make a real impact to the fullest capacity wherever I can. That is why representing successful Ukrainian brands and projects means even more to me today."

Speaking of Ukrainian success stories, the opening half of this season has seen a number of exciting narratives develop for Ukrainian tennis, particularly on the women's side of the game.

Elina Svitolina for SOLO For Diamonds. | SOLO For Diamonds

Veronika Podrez, Oleksandra Oliynykova and Yuliia Starodubtseva have all made impressive waves over the past few months, while Marta Kostyuk superbly captured the biggest title of her career in Madrid. Coming a fortnight prior to Svitolina's Rome triumph, this marked the first time two Ukrainians had won back-to-back 1000-level titles on the WTA.

"I followed the great and impressive run of Marta in Madrid," Svitolina reveals, in an indirect admission of how closely this contingent support one another.

"I think it's very inspiring to have seven Ukrainian girls in the Top 100. I think for the next generation, it's a very good push – just to believe that it is possible to succeed at such a high level, regardless of the circumstances around you.

"Especially now, during such difficult times for our country, young athletes need examples and belief. I think it's very much needed right now for the next generation to have this motivation and belief that it is possible. It doesn't matter where you are from – just go for it, dream big and just make it happen."

2026 Goals, Roland-Garros Title Ambitions and a Wimbledon Collaboration

At the start of her hiatus, Svitolina was ranked 15th in the world. By the time of her return, she had fallen, jaw-droppingly, to 1,344th in the WTA rankings. Heading into the pinnacle of the clay-court season in Paris, she is firmly back where she belongs at No. 7 in the world. It has been a stunning return to the summit of the sport.

Given all the success she already achieved this year, though, what does a successful 2026 look like for Svitolina across the remainder of the season?

"For me, the biggest goal now is consistency – staying mentally and physically fresh throughout the entire season and giving myself the best possible chance to perform well week after week.

"Over the past few years, I haven’t always been able to complete the full season, so this year it’s important for me to find the right balance and maintain that level until November. This will be the goal."

Elina Svitolina for SOLO For Diamonds. | SOLO For Diamonds

Svitolina has already been seen exhibiting items from the EVERGREEN line at tournaments this season, most recently at the Italian Open. But of all the events on the WTA Tour, there is one that stands out starkly as tailor-made for this particular campaign.

How likely, then, will it be for us to catch a glimpse of any of the EVERGREEN collection on show from Svitolina at Wimbledon this summer? A tennis player fronting a jewelry collection rooted in the colour green feels like a collaboration with SW19 simply waiting to happen.

"Yes, of course! You’ll see me wearing pieces from the EVERGREEN collection during Wimbledon. It actually feels like a very natural connection. Green has always been one of the defining colours of the tournament – from the grass courts to the entire atmosphere and visual identity of Wimbledon. So the collection fits perfectly into that world.

"So yes, I’m very excited to wear EVERGREEN during the Wimbledon season. For me, this collaboration feels incredibly organic."

Before the grass-court season swings into view, however, all eyes will fall on the final event of the European clay-court stretch as the second Grand Slam of the year arrives at Roland-Garros this Sunday. It is the title that Svitolina reveals she would like to win above any other.

"I think it would be Roland-Garros," is her strikingly candid response to this question.

"I think that would be the tournament that I would love to win. When I was little, I was watching it on TV, and this really motivated me to become a professional tennis player. There is something very special and emotional about that tournament for me. So yes, winning Roland-Garros would definitely be one of the biggest dreams for me."

Elina Svitolina for SOLO For Diamonds. | SOLO For Diamonds

Indeed, one of the last remaining omissions from Svitolina's otherwise intimidating resume is a maiden Grand Slam triumph.

For a career that has been so uniquely defined by renewal, transformation and tenacity, the crowning jewel of that elusive major title is the fairy-tale ending that this extraordinary story is currently missing.

At the risk of flying in the face of journalistic objectivity here, one can't ignore the sense that there would be few more deserving or popular first-time Grand Slam champions, should that day ever arrive. Here's hoping.

In the meantime, let's take comfort in the certainty that, regardless of the final reward, Elina Svitolina will continue to grow, evolve and reinvent herself amid the complex joys and struggles of the world we all currently inhabit.