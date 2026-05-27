The 10 Biggest Upsets from Round 1 of French Open
The first round of the 2026 French Open is officially in the books, and there was no shortage of drama on the clay courts at Roland Garros. Even better, there were several upsets that have already reshaped the draws.
Below are five upsets from each of the men's and women's singles draws that stand out above the rest in terms of impacting the outcome of the tournament.
Kimberly Birrell def. [5] Jessica Pegula
Kimberly Birrell defeated the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula in three sets: 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. After storming out to an early lead, Pegula looked unstoppable. The WTA World No. 83 lost more points than Pegula, but won the ones that mattered most. Birrell will face Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round.
Camila Osorio def. [14] Ekaterina Alexandrova
Camila Osorio defeated the 14-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets: 6-2, 6-4. It is almost hard to call this match an upset, as Osorio is enjoying a breakout season and Alexandrova has now lost four consecutive singles matches.
Maria Sakkari def. [12] Linda Noskova
Maria Sakkari defeated the 12-seed Linda Noskova in a hard-fought, straight-sets match: 7-5, 7-6 (3). After plummeting in the WTA Rankings, Sakkari continues to enjoy a strong season. Noskova is the latest top-tier player (including Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paokini) to fall to the Greek star. Sakkari will face Claire Liu in the second round.
Maja Chwalinska def. Qinwen Zheng
Maja Chwalinska defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets: 6-4, 6-0. Zheng's tears of frustration in her post-match press conference said it all. Less than two years after winning gold in the Summer Olympics on Court Philippe-Chatrier, the Chinese superstar will now fall out of the top-100. Chwalinska will face the 23-seed Elise Mertens in the second round.
Alycia Parks def. [24] Leylah Fernandez
Alycia Parks defeated 24-seed Leylah Fernandez in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. Unfortunately for Parks, she lost to Viktorija Golubic in the second round. But it was the American's first trip to the second round of Roland Garros since 2023.
Jan-Lennard Struff def. [9] Alexander Bublik
Jan-Lennard Struff defeated the ninth-seed Alexander Bublik in a tough four-setter: 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-5. Bublik will lose ranking points after his quarterfinal run last year, and Struff will face Jaime Faria in the second round tomorrow.
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo def. [20] Cameron Norrie
Adolfo Daniel Vallejo defeated 20-seed Cameron Norrie in a shortened match: 7-6 (9-7) 2-0. Norrie had to retire from a match for the first time since 2014 due to a rib injury he sustained before the tournament. Vallejo will face Moise Kouame in the second round tomorrow.
Adam Walton def. [6] Daniil Medvedev
Adam Walton defeated sixth-seed Daniil Medvedev in a 3.5-hour match: 6-2, 1-6, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. Medvedev has made no secret of the fact that he doesn't play well at Roland Garros, and this match adds to the sample size. Walton will face Zachary Svajda in the second round tomorrow.
Nishesh Basavareddy def. [7] Taylor Fritz
Nishesh Basavareddy defeated seventh-seed Taylor Fritz in four sets: 7-6(5), 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 6-1. Fritz did not blame his knee injury, but said Basavareddy's drop shots "cooked" him on the court. Basavareddy will face Alex Michelsen later today in the second round.
Pablo Carreno Busta def. [12] Jiri Lehecka
Pablo Carreno Busta defeated 12-seed Jiri Lehecka in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-3. It was Carreno Busta's first top-20 win in two years, placing him in the second round against Thanasi Kokkinakis.
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Pat Benson covers professional tennis for Serve on Sports Illustrated, reporting on ATP and WTA events worldwide. From Challenger tournaments to Grand Slams, he brings readers in-depth coverage, daily recaps, and exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport. With a decade of experience in sports journalism, Pat is recognized as a trusted voice in tennis media. You can contact him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.Follow Pat_Benson_Jr