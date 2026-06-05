The 10 Wildest Moments of Roland Garros 2026 (So Far)

We are down to our final two days of action at Roland Garros, and there has been no shortage of exciting moments. Players have treated fans to countless upsets, clutch moments, and emotional stories.

However, tennis is also unnecessarily dramatic. It's why so many of us love the sport. The weather conditions definitely heightened the drama, which led to several viral moments on Tennis Twitter. Below are the ten wildest moments of Roland Garros 2026 (so far).

10. Adolfo Daniel Vallejo Remarks

Daniel Vallejo fined a whopping $65,000 for arguing his match at #RolandGarros would have been better umpired by a man, instead of a woman. — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) June 1, 2026

Roland-Garros fined Adolfo Daniel Vallejo $65,000 for comments he made after his second-round match. Vallejo said the match should have been officiated by a male umpire rather than a female one. The 22-year-old Paraguayan player later apologized for the comments on television.

9. Oleksandra Oliynykova's Receipts

Oleksandra Oliynykova delivered a special statement before beginning her latest press conference in Paris. 🗣️



"Being a role model is not about the size of your bank account. A real role model has the courage to stand against evil. "



[ 📷 : Roland Garros ] pic.twitter.com/JUt2tsSvUz — FirstSportz Tennis (@FS_Tennis1) May 30, 2026

Ukrainian women enjoyed an exceptional showing in Paris this year. Even more impressively, they presented a unified front in their opposition to the war back home. Oleksandra Oliynykova called out Diana Schnaider specifically for her participation in Russian tournaments and activity on social media.

8. Marta Kostyuk Dancing

Marta Kostyuk had an incredible clay court season. Her 17-match win streak was something she said she would "take to the grave." One of our favorite moments came when she danced after the first set of her fourth-round upset over Iga Swiatek.

7. Lacoste Signs

Another incident with the Lacoste advertising objects at #rolandgarros



Zyenep Sonmez just stepped on one of them trying to return a ball, tripped and fell on the floor.



Sonmez just retired after a physio visit. https://t.co/yGNcOHsA9k pic.twitter.com/mRUluFPG2A — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) May 29, 2026

Lacoste did a great job of outfitting their athletes as well as staff at the event. The only negative publicity they had was the on-court signs that caused multiple players to stumble and fall. Zeynep Sönmez even had to retire from a doubles match after sustaining injuries. The signs were eventually moved further back.

6. Elena Rybakina's Renewed Focus on Coach

Rybakina says Stefano Vukov left her match at Roland Garros because he’s been sick the last few days



“I was wondering what sort of regrets you had today? If there were any specific points or shots that stood out. Also what kind of advice were you getting from your coaching box?… pic.twitter.com/iSK4kfx9sy — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 27, 2026

The unseeded Yuliia Starodubtseva upset second-ranked Elena Rybakina in the first round: 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4). Rabakina's coach, Stefano Vukov, drew attention to himself when he left during the middle of the match. A reporter asked Rybakina about Vokov leaving the coaches' box early. Rybakina bristled at the question, then explained that Vukov had been feeling unwell over the past few days.

5. Frances Tiafoe's Missing Racquet

That didn't take long pic.twitter.com/QMqw2sutOi — Serve On SI 🎾 (@ServeOnSI) May 28, 2026

Following Frances Tiafoe's marathon match against Hubert Hurkacz, he celebrated on the court and with the crowd. Unfortunately, he lost his racquet during the celebration. Tiafoe promised two free tickets to whoever returned the racquet. Apparently, it was just a misunderstanding, and the fan quickly returned the racquet to Tiafoe.

4. Andre Agassi Ripping Jannik Sinner

"There's no excuse for [Sinner] to run into a wall at 1:45." 👀@AndreAgassi discusses Jannik Sinner's surprising Round 2 upset. pic.twitter.com/E1WhjODa3n — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) June 4, 2026

American tennis legend Andre Agassi gave his unfiltered opinion on Jannik Sinner's heat-induced loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. "I know he's the best player on the planet right now," Agassi said. "But I also know that there's no excuse for him to run into a wall at 1 hour, 45."

3. Rafael Jodar's Close Call

🚨 SHOCKING TWIST !!



After the controversy surrounding tennis player Rafael Jodar, accused of pushing a ball girl, internet users have uncovered several other angles of the scene 😳



In reality, Jodar never touched her at all, and the impression of a push was simply due to an… pic.twitter.com/0GW0I4K45q — Castrol (@castrolt06) May 31, 2026

The entire tennis community pounced on Rafael Jodar after a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be him pushing a ball girl. However, other angles showed that he was gesturing towards someone in the crowd, and she tripped over a mat. It was a close call for Jodar.

2. Wang Xinyu's Code Violation

Wang Xinyu received a code violation for stepping over to the other side of the court and arguing over a line call with Tamara Korpatsch. pic.twitter.com/Zlqmu0vFIv — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 27, 2026

Tamara Korpatsch refused to shake hands with Wang Xinyu after beating her in three sets: 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. After losing the first set point, Wang stormed over to Korpatsch's side of the court to argue a ball mark. Wang received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. It was unsportsmanlike, but relatable for amateur tennis players.

1. Frances Tiafoe's Tough Talk

"Why don't you quit trying to act like you're tough? You're not hard bro, just play." 😳



Frances Tiafoe and Jaime Faria are jawing past midnight in Paris 😮 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/7ghPL6LUZ7 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) May 30, 2026

Frances Tiafoe and Jaime Faria exchanged words during their third-round match. Even the chair umpire intervened coolly to settle down the war of words. Tiafoe won in five sets and went viral with his comment, "Don't act like you're tough. You're not hard, bro. Just play."