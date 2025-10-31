Serve On SI

2025 WTA Finals Preview: Odds, Prize Money, and Streaming

The top eight singles players in the world are competing in Saudi Araba at the 2025 WTA Finals.

Pat Benson

Coco Gauff looks to repeat as the WTA Finals champion.
Coco Gauff looks to repeat as the WTA Finals champion. / IMAGO / Xinhua

It has been another unforgettable year of women's tennis, and the marathon season is finally nearing its thrilling conclusion. Starting tomorrow, the elite eight singles players will begin competing at the 2025 WTA Finals.

There is no shortage of exciting storylines surrounding each player as the field is well-balanced and challenging. Below is all of the most important information fans must know before this week's action gets started in Riyadh.

Dates, Location, Format

Jessica Pegula prepares to return a serve in the WTA Finals.
Jessica Pegula returns to the 2025 WTA Finals. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 2025 WTA Finals runs through November 1-8. The action takes place on the indoor, hard court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, a world-class venue created specifically to host the WTA's season-ending spectacle.

Matches are played in a round-robin format between two groups of four (Serena Williams Group and Stefanie Graf Group). The top two players from each group move on to the knockout stage.

Streaming and Television Listings

Jasmine Paolini hits a forehand shot in the 2024 WTA Finals.
Jasmine Paolini returns to Riyadh for the 2025 WTA Finals. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tennis fans in the United States can watch the 2025 WTA Finals exclusively on Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app. The Tennis Channel has already announced the times and programming schedule for each day online.

However, fans outside of the United States can find their television and streaming listings on the WTA website.

Prize Money

Coco Gauff kisses the WTA Finals trophy.
Coco Gauff with the Billie Jean King Trophy. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

All eight singles players will compete for $15.5 million in record prize money at the event, with an undefeated singles champion earning an unprecedented $5.235 million.

In addition to winning the biggest prize in the history of women's sports, the victorious singles champion will lift the Billie Jean King Trophy.

Outright Winner Odds

Aryna Sabalenka yells during her match in the 2024 WTA Finals.
Aryna Sabalenka is the ouright favorite to win the 2025 WTA Finals. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Below is a breakdown of the eight singles players as of October 31, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Aryna Sabalenka +230
  • Iga Swiatek +260
  • Coco Gauff +430
  • Amanda Anisimova +550
  • Elena Rybakina +750
  • Jessica Pegula +1600
  • Jasmine Paolini +2700
  • Madison Keys +3500

Serena Williams Group Winner Odds

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh.
Iga Swiatek is the favorite of the Serena Williams Group in the 2025 WTA Finals. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Below is a breakdown of the odds for the four singles players competing in the Serena Williams Group, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Iga Swiatek +115
  • Amanda Anisimova +220
  • Elena Rybakina +320
  • Madison Keys +700

Stefanie Graf Group Winner Odds

Aryna Sabalenka before a match at the 2024 WTA Finals.
Aryna Sabalenka is the favorite of the Stefanie Graf Group in the 2025 WTA Finals. / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Below is a breakdown of the odds for the four singles players competing in the Stefanie Graf Group, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Aryna Sabalenka -110
  • Coco Gauff +165
  • Jessica Pegula +700
  • Jasmine Paolini +1000

Published
