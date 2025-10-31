2025 WTA Finals Preview: Odds, Prize Money, and Streaming
It has been another unforgettable year of women's tennis, and the marathon season is finally nearing its thrilling conclusion. Starting tomorrow, the elite eight singles players will begin competing at the 2025 WTA Finals.
There is no shortage of exciting storylines surrounding each player as the field is well-balanced and challenging. Below is all of the most important information fans must know before this week's action gets started in Riyadh.
Dates, Location, Format
The 2025 WTA Finals runs through November 1-8. The action takes place on the indoor, hard court at the King Saud University Indoor Arena, a world-class venue created specifically to host the WTA's season-ending spectacle.
Matches are played in a round-robin format between two groups of four (Serena Williams Group and Stefanie Graf Group). The top two players from each group move on to the knockout stage.
Streaming and Television Listings
Tennis fans in the United States can watch the 2025 WTA Finals exclusively on Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app. The Tennis Channel has already announced the times and programming schedule for each day online.
However, fans outside of the United States can find their television and streaming listings on the WTA website.
Prize Money
All eight singles players will compete for $15.5 million in record prize money at the event, with an undefeated singles champion earning an unprecedented $5.235 million.
In addition to winning the biggest prize in the history of women's sports, the victorious singles champion will lift the Billie Jean King Trophy.
Outright Winner Odds
Below is a breakdown of the eight singles players as of October 31, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Aryna Sabalenka +230
- Iga Swiatek +260
- Coco Gauff +430
- Amanda Anisimova +550
- Elena Rybakina +750
- Jessica Pegula +1600
- Jasmine Paolini +2700
- Madison Keys +3500
Serena Williams Group Winner Odds
Below is a breakdown of the odds for the four singles players competing in the Serena Williams Group, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Iga Swiatek +115
- Amanda Anisimova +220
- Elena Rybakina +320
- Madison Keys +700
Stefanie Graf Group Winner Odds
Below is a breakdown of the odds for the four singles players competing in the Stefanie Graf Group, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Aryna Sabalenka -110
- Coco Gauff +165
- Jessica Pegula +700
- Jasmine Paolini +1000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.