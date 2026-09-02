6 Men’s Doubles Pairings That Could Steal the 2026 US Open Spotlight

The singles stars soak up the spotlight at Flushing Meadows, but the men’s doubles draw might be the deepest, most unpredictable event in the US Open. All four majors in this cycle have gone to different pairings, and the top three seeds each arrive carrying a Grand Slam trophy from the past 12 months.

The six teams below all have the pedigree and potential to go the distance in the 2026 US Open men’s doubles tournament.

Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten

Jan 16, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Henry Patten of United Kingdom, Harri Heliovaara of Finland celebrates during their match against Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli of India and Ryan Seggerman of United States of America in the first round of the men's doubles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Finnish-British pair of Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten walk into New York holding the ATP’s top doubles ranking. They have already stacked two majors this season, adding the Wimbledon crown to the Australian Open title they claimed in January.

Along the way they beat second seeds Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić in the Wimbledon final, a statement result against one of the few teams built to trouble them. Heliövaara and Patten are the benchmark the rest of the field is chasing, and anyone who wants the trophy will likely have to solve them first.

Their chemistry and shared big-match nerves have made them the sport’s most consistent pairing over the past two seasons, and a hard-court major would only strengthen the case.

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool

Jul 12, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; (L-R) Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) and Julian Cash (GBR) react after winning a point against Rinky Hijikata (AUS) and David Pel (NED)(both not pictured) in the gentlemen's doubles championship on day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool are an all-British partnership with a real edge. They broke through with the 2025 Wimbledon title and have spent the season at the very top of the game.

A hard-court major is the one piece still missing from their collection, and New York is the place to grab it. With the top seeding comes a favorable early path; Cash and Glasspool are a duo that is more than capable of turning that advantage into a first US Open crown.

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

Marcel Granollers, right, and Horacio Zeballos, left, watch for the ball in the men’s doubles quarterfinals during the Cincinnati Open, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Granollers and Zeballos won 6-4, 6-4. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Experience counts double in this event, and Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos have plenty of it. They lifted the 2025 US Open trophy and won Roland Garros the same season, a two-major haul that confirmed one of the game’s most durable veteran partnerships was peaking at exactly the right time.

Their chemistry is showcased on hard courts, where quick hands and sharp net play matter most. Writing off the reigning champions of Granollers and Zeballos would be a mistake, and few teams know better how to grind out a title over two weeks in Queens.

Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić

Mate Pavic (right) makes a plan with partner Marcelo Arevalo before a serve to opponents Sebastian Korda and Jordan Thompson during the men's doubles final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few teams are as reliably dangerous deep into a major as Marcelo Arévalo and Mate Pavić. They pushed all the way to the 2026 Wimbledon final, falling just short against the tournament’s eventual champions, and their blend of shot-making and composure makes them the kind of quarterfinal draw nobody looks forward to.

Both men are Grand Slam champions, and that pedigree tends to surface when the pressure climbs. Expect them to still be standing when the second week arrives, ready to make life miserable for whichever teams land on their side of the draw.

Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski

The American-British tandem of Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski shocked the field to win the 2026 Australian Open, a breakthrough that turned a promising pairing into genuine Slam contenders overnight.

Harrison will have a home crowd firmly in his corner at Flushing Meadows. If they find their rhythm early, Harrison and Skupski could quickly become the pairing casual fans rally behind and a real problem for the seeds above them.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori

Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori have taken the best teams to the wire at the majors, and their aggressive, entertaining style is tailor-made for the atmosphere under the lights on Arthur Ashe.

They thrive when the crowd is loud and the stakes are high, feeding off the energy in a way few pairings can match. Catch them on the right evening, and they can beat any pair in the draw.

Who Will Be the Men’s Doubles Champions?

Any of these six men’s doubles teams could be holding the trophy in two weeks, and the bracket sets up several potential blockbuster collisions along the way.

For more tennis action from Queens, see our look at the five stars left off the 2026 US Open entry list , or get your fashion fix with Alex Eala’s NikeCourt dress drop for the US Open.