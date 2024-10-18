Andrey Rublev Almost Lost a Testicle at US Open
Andrey Rublev is known for his fiery demeanor on the tennis court. The 26-year-old often lets his anger get the best of him and flies into fits of rage during matches.
But off the court, Rublev is relaxed and funny. He even joked about a very serious medical scare he suffered during the 2024 US Open. Earlier today, Rublev shared the story when speaking with the media ahead of his match at the Stockholm Open.
He laughed, "I don't know how to call it in a smart way, but I can call it in a funny way. I almost lost my ball."
Shortly after losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 at the US Open, Rublev felt pain in one of his testicles. "I was lucky. I don't know why I said, 'Let's go to the hospital just to check why I feel a weird feeling.'"
By the time he arrived at the hospital, doctors told him he had "five or six hours" before the blood stopped flowing, resulting in an amputation. Rublev underwent emergency surgery less than four hours after he first experienced pain.
Rublev said with a laugh, "I am lucky, and everything is great." One of the last things he remembers before the procedure was signing a document allowing the doctors to amputate his testicle if medically necessary.
Rublev did not share an exact medical diagnosis, but he was certainly honest when discussing the highly-personal matter with media.
Following his surgery on September 1, Rublev was expected to miss the entire Asian swing of the ATP schedule. He was unable to play in the Hangzhou Open, but surprisingly, he returned in time to play in the China Open and the Shanghai Masters.
Rublev is currently the ATP World No. 7 of 40-21, with two titles this season. He lost to Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open today. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.