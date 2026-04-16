Aryna Sabalenka Debuts Wilson's Newest Tennis Racket

A new addition to the Wilson Blade lineage has finally arrived. Wielded by the likes of World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Mirra Andreeva, Vicky Mboko, and Jakub Menšík on the men's side, the most played racquet on tour has received some nifty upgrades.

"I have been playing with Wilson’s Blade rackets since I was 15; we have seen a lot of wins together, which makes the relationship between an athlete and their racket extremely special," Sabalenka said in a Wilson press release.

"The Blade v10 gives me everything that is important for me in a racket– confidence, control, and the ability to compete as aggressively as possible. It was fun to test the prototype versions over the last few months, and I am excited to finally compete with v10."

The Wilson Blade v10 will introduce an all-new TurboTaper technology, making it easier to generate power. Combined with the StableFeel+ technology, this iteration of the Blade will guarantee that players can not only remain aggressive when on court, but do so from even more positions than before.

Now with players being able to ever so seamlessly shift to offense, staying in command during crucial moments of a match has never been easier.

"The Blade franchise has been one of the most trusted rackets on tour, and we have been hard at work innovating to deliver the best version for today's evolving game," Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Racquet Sports at Wilson, said in a press release.

"Our main goal at Wilson is to always provide the top, cutting-edge equipment to our athletes, and we are confident the Blade v10 represents a significant upgrade, making it easier than ever to control the court."

Snazzy technology aside, with the return of the staple X-Loop design and DirectConnect handle as well, this Blade's paint job cannot be overlooked either. Remaining with the characteristic green, this edition presents a "Championship Green colorway." A colorway that makes the Blade feel otherworldly when wielded or out of a Spider-Man comic book strip with a tone similar to that of the Green Goblin.

Ranging from $289-$299, the Blade v10 is now available in-store and online at Wilson.com starting today. Tennis fans can expect to see Sabalenka, Mboko, and other top-ranked players using the new Wilson Blade v10 on the WTA tour.

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