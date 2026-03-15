Aryna Sabalenka Reached Deep to Win Indian Wells Title

Indian Wells is known as "Tennis Paradise," but the soaring temperatures during today's women's singles final match felt more like another unearthly dimension.

The heat, well into the mid-90s Fahrenheit, was the biggest factor in the showdown between top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and soon-to-be WTA world No. 2 Elena Rybakina. Ultimately, Sabalenka outlasted Rybakina in three grueling sets: 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6).

During the match, Sabalenka stuck her head in the water cooler for relief. The time to cool off after battle did little to replenish Sabalenka's energy; her usual effervescent personality was depleted by the dry desert heat.

Despite Sabalenka's extreme fatigue, she shared some incredible insight into how she was able to dig deep and win the title (snapping her two-match losing streak to Rybakina).

It was super hot," admitted Sabalenka. "I was dying there in the tie break, but I also saw that she was also not feeling her best. So, I was just trying to push myself basically to the limit. And I'm super happy that in that those last three points of the match, I was able to pull out really great tennis and get the win."

While Sabalenka played mental chess with Rybakina, she also had to adjust her equipment during the match. When asked if her change of racket was mental, Sabelanka explained, "No, it's just because of the conditions.

It was super hot, and I just felt like the ball is like flying crazy. I need to change the racket just so it's a bit more safe. So, it was just kind of like I don't know how you call it, tactical move."

One reporter noted how Sabalenka went through plans A, B, C, and D during the match. Sabalenka laughed and agreed, "Yeah, as I said, you're right."

Like, the whole point was to have ABCDE and blah blah blah plans, and today ABC definitely didn't work. So I had to just, I don't know, basically run there and put as much ball back at her as possible, and then when I felt more confident, I went back to my usual game, which is like aggressive and dominating game.

So I guess I'm super super happy that I was able to progress that far and to have so many tools in my game. So no matter what happens in the in the match, I'm able to still find the small things that going to help me to win the match."

Sabalenka improves to 17-1 with two singles titles, further extending her lead in the WTA Rankings. Meanwhile, Rybakina falls to 17-4 and will be world No. 2 in tomorrow's updated rankings. Both players are slated to compete in this upcoming week's Miami Open.

The Miami Open presented by Itau main draw begins Wednesday, with qualifying beginning Monday. The event runs from March 15–29. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.