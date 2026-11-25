There have been paths to the International Tennis Hall of Fame that Hollywood couldn’t have scripted any better: from rags-to-riches tales to off-court adversity that threatened to derail careers before the ship was eventually righted.

But Ashleigh Barty’s journey? It’s downright Jordan-esque.

Stepping away from the game for a spell, similar to what arguably the best basketball player of all time did during his prime, Barty returned to reach unprecedented personal heights. The end result of her efforts is induction to the Hall of Fame next year alongside wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda.

In the earliest days of her burgeoning career, though, such an achievement might have seemed far-fetched. After a prolific junior career, the Australian quickly established herself as one of the best doubles players on the adult circuit with three Grand Slam final appearances in 2013 before she turned 18. However, the effort it entailed to achieve that level of success took its toll, and citing burnout, Barty decided to step away from the sport she was on her way to making a mark in.

Her next move? Professional cricket.

Inside Ashleigh Barty's Career

As she stated in a WTA interview, the plan wasn’t to go straight to another sport, but rather, to take some time off. Finding the opportunity, though, to switch her racquet in for a bat, Barty stayed off the professional tennis circuit for well over a year before making a return in 2016. And though success, wasn’t immediate, it was fairly rapid. In early 2017, Barty won her first singles title in Malaysia, which vaulted her into the top 100 of the singles rankings.

Continuing to climb the standings on the single side, her doubles game didn’t suffer. In fact, she finally broke through at the major level in that discipline by coming out on top with CoCo Vandeweghe at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Having gotten the taste of Grand Slam glory, Barty was hungry for more, and at the 2019 French Open, she shocked the field to win her first major singles title.

The transition from clay to grass went smoothly that year as she claimed the top prize at the event in Birmingham, England. The victory there took her to the number one spot in the rankings for the first time. Two years later, her crafty grass-court game was at its peak, evidenced by her run to the Wimbledon title.

From there until the beginning of 2022, Barty held off a wave of challengers coming for the crown, among them future No. 1s Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. At the 2022 Australian Open, Barty won the third major singles title of her career, overcoming the pressure of playing at home to become the first Aussie woman to triumph at the Slam in more than four decades.

Understandably, a player might look to take some time off after such a huge accomplishment, but that’s also hard to do as the tour keeps on rolling. This time, it would do so without Barty, who announced her retirement in March—while still at the top of the game.

Barty had her fairytale ending on the court and seems to be living one off it, starting a family and finding time to devote to her own interests, while popping up lately at the majors to play in exhibitions. And next year, she’ll find herself among the sport’s immortals with her Hall of Fame induction.

If he were to take a look, Michael Jordan himself would be proud.