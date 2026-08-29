Can Aryna Sabalenka Become the First Three-Peat US Open Champ Since Serena?

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming for her third consecutive US Open win at Flushing Green as one of this year’s top contenders. The world’s top-ranked player experienced some unexpected losses in the 2026 season, but a historic three-win streak remains in her reach.

Sabalenka would be the first player to win three straight US Open championships since Serena Williams completed her trio in 2014. With capable opponents like Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in the mix, will Sabalenka be able to defend her title?

Sabalenka’s 2026 Season

Sabalenka shocked fans throughout the year with a number of surprising early exits. She was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open in the round of 16 by rising star Sara Bejlek, echoing her unexpected losses at Wimbledon and the National Bank Open.

Despite these setbacks, Sabalenka has retained the No. 1 ranking for over 100 weeks since claiming it in 2024. In March, she became the first player to complete the Sunshine Double in both singles and doubles, and defended her title at the Brisbane International in January.

Performance In Past Years

Analyzing Sabalenka’s pre-Open performance in past years does raise questions about her chances in 2026. In 2024, the Belarusian had won titles at the Australian Open, Cincinnati Open, and Wuhan Open before advancing to win the US Open. 2025 saw her victorious at the Brisbane International, Miami Open, and Madrid Open before winning another US Open title.

In 2026, Sabalenka has only reached the finals of four tournaments, and her rankings lead has fallen to just 434 points above Rybakina. Claiming the US Open’s 2,000-point bonus would bolster her stance at the top, but the tournament is sure to serve as a critical point in her domination of the sport.

What’s Ahead at the US Open

Sabalenka will be facing a strong slate of competitors when the main draw begins this Sunday. She is the top-seeded player, joined on the list by other stars like Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Iga Świątek, and the No. 2-ranked Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka’s aggressive, power-driven play style is well-suited to the US Open’s hard court surfaces, where she traditionally performs better.

Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic were defeated in their first doubles match by Kateřina Siniaková and Henry Patten. Djokovic also underperformed in Cincinnati, but both players seemed to face their first US Open game in high spirits. The pair took a strong lead in the opening, but were eventually bested in a tiebreak set.

Fans are sure to pay close attention to Sabalenka this year as she attempts to recover her uncertain trajectory. I

The main draw for the US Open begins on August 30th.