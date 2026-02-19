Carlos Alcaraz and Babolat Launch New Tennis Racket Line

Carlos Alcaraz is currently competing in the Qatar Open. After Alcaraz completes the Middle East Swing, he will travel to America for the Sunshine Swing. All of this coincides with the launch of his new tennis racket line with Babolat.

This week, Babolat announced the ninth generation of Carlos Alcaraz's Pure Aero racket. Even better, Babolat unveiled the Carlitos Junior range of rackets and bags.

The equipment is designed to introduce young children to tennis and inspire them to follow in the footsteps of the world's best tennis player.

The Carlitos range ($149) is now available in five sizes of beginner rackets, adapted to the abilities of young players aged 4 to 13. Every detail, from visual aids to grip sizes to string patterns, is designed to make learning the correct strokes easier and more fun.

The Carlitos Junior bag ($149) completes the range. Similar to the rackets, the bag arrives in Metallic Grey/ Black/ Fluo Yellow. It is meant for carrying rackets, balls, and shoes. Athletes can shop Alcaraz's signature collection at Babolat.com.

According to the company's press release, the goal is for the Alcaraz of the future to have hit his first balls in 2026 with a racket from this Carlitos Junior range, inspired by the Murcian champion.

Alcaraz has played with Babolat tennis rackets his entire life. The Spanish superstar signed his first contract with Babolat at the age of 10. Three years later, at the age of 13, Alcaraz joined the international Babolat team. The rest has been history.

Babolat followed up the announcement with a series of splashy social media posts featuring Alcaraz and the rest of its star-studded roster. Felix Auger-Alissame, Holger Rune, Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard, Sofia Kenin, and Leylah Fernandez are just a few of the star players to compete with Babolat rackets on the ATP and WTA tours.

Of course, none are more famous than Alcaraz. Alcaraz is currently the ATP world No. 1 with a singles record of 7-0 with one title. Earlier this month, Alcaraz won his seventh Grand Slam title at the age of 22 years old.

It is already shaping up to be another historic season for Alcaraz, and it is just February. Best of all, tennis players of all ages can compete like the superstar thanks to Babolat's new racket range.

