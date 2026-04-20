Carlos Alcaraz Could Miss French Open With Wrist Injury

Over the past week, Carlos Alcaraz's wrist injury quickly elevated from a minor concern that caused him to miss practice to a full-blown meltdown among tennis fans. Not only did Alcaraz have to withdraw from the Barcelona Open, but he might also miss the French Open.

Making matters worse, Alcaraz is now wearing a splint on his right wrist. Pictures and videos of the seven-time Grand Slam champion wearing the protective brace immediately frightened tennis fans on social media. Alcaraz confirmed the severity of the matter in an interview while providing some important details.

When speaking with LA 1, Alcaraz could not confirm that he would be able to play the French Open. Not only is he not 100% sure, but he is awaiting test results that will likely determine his chances of defending his Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

Carlos Alcaraz says he is not 100% sure he will be able to play Roland Garros:



“We are waiting for a test that we will have in these days and the result will be crucial to make a decision. I am trying to be positive and have patience.”

pic.twitter.com/8nv12JG0P1 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 20, 2026

"We'll have to wait and see," Alcaraz said. "The next test will be crucial, so to speak. We are trying to do everything that is in our power so that test turns out well." Alcaraz added that he is trying to be patient.

"I am trying to have a lot of patience these days, but we are fine. We are there waiting a little bit. We have some tests coming up in a few days, and from there, we will see how the injury is and what steps to take next. For now, I'm trying to stay positive, to stay upbeat, although these days are getting long."

The French Open runs from May 18 to June 7. The clay court Major is the second Grand Slam event of the year. Last year, Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in all-time classic match. However, if Alcaraz is unable to compete, he will lose 2,000 ATP Rankings points.

Para que os hagáis una idea de la seriedad de la lesión que se ha hecho Alcaraz.



Así tiene ahora mismo la muñeca, completamente inmovilizada con una férula.



Preocupación alta 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/ZQYruAFN6h pic.twitter.com/dGD7qnT7ma — José Morón (@jmgmoron) April 20, 2026

Currently, Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 2 with a singles record of 22-3 with two singles titles. After a blistering start to the year, Alcaraz began to cool off in the spring. Complicating matters, he had 4,300 points to defend during the clay court season. Before losing to Sinner in the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz admitted that he would lose the ATP World No. 1 spot.

"To be honest, I'm gonna lose the No. 1 in the world," said Alcaraz. "I don't know if it's gonna be in this tournament or in the next one. So, I'm defending a bunch of points, and it's gonna be really difficult to defend all of them. Even if I defend them, Jannik is gonna add some points in these tournaments that he doesn't have to defend any points in these tournaments."

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