Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner ATP Finals: Preview, Odds, Streaming

Of course, it is Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals championship match. The two peers are at the beginning of a generational-defining rivalry and have towered over the rest of the sport this year.

They have already met in a finals match five times this year, delivering some epic moments and plenty of drama for fans and media alike.

Despite facing the other six top players in the sport throughout this year-end tournament, Alcaraz and Sinner have left no doubt in who is playing at the highest level at the season's peak. Below is everything fans need to know before tomorrow afternoon's season finale.

Start Time and Location

The 2025 Nitto ATP Finals championship match is scheduled to take place at 12:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 16. The entire tournament has been played at Turin's Inalpi Arena, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.

Head-to-Head History

Alcaraz has a lead of 10-5 over Sinner in head-to-head matches on the ATP Tour. They have faced each other five times this season (all in final matches): Rome, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Cincinnati, and the US Open. Sinner's only victory was the US Open.

The two players have battled for the ATP World No. 1 spot throughout the entire year, with Alcaraz clinching the year-end honor earlier this week.

Streaming and Television Listings

Tennis fans in the United States can watch the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals championship match on the Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app. The Tennis Channel had listed its programming schedule for each day of the tournament online.

However, fans outside of the United States can find their television and streaming listings on the ATP website.

Prize Money

An undefeated champion at the 2025 Nitto ATP Finals will walk away with a record $5,071,000, the richest payout in the event's history.

Last year, Sinner set a new benchmark when he won the title without dropping a set, collecting $4,881,100. At the time, it was the largest prize awarded at the event. Now, a Nitto ATP Finals champion could break $5 million in winnings for the first time.

Odds

Currently, Sinner is considered the favorite over Alcaraz. The line is Sinner (-178) and Alcaraz (+146), according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

