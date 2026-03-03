Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's Indian Wells Draw Revealed

On Monday night, tournament organizers for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells revealed the draw for this year's event. Tennis fans quickly poured over the brackets to chart out each player's path to the final of the unpredictable Masters 1000 event.

While it is no surprise that the top two ATP players are on the opposite side of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have uniquely difficult paths to the final. Below is a round-by-round breakdown for each player.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alcaraz gets a bye in the first round and will then face either Grigor Dimitrov or Terence Atmane in the second round.

Should Alcaraz advance to the third round, he could face either Arthur Rinderknech or Van de Zandschulp. The fourth round only gets tougher with potential matchups against either 13-seed Casper Ruud or 24-seed Valentin Vacherot.

If Alcaraz makes it to the quarterfinal, he could face the 6-seed Alex de Minaur, 10-seed Alexander Bublik, or 20-seed Flavio Cobolli. The semifinal could pit Alcaraz against 3-seed Novak Djokovic, 7-seed Taylor Fritz, or 11-seed Daniil Medvedev.

If Alcaraz makes it to the final, he would most likely face one-seed Jannik Sinner or 4-seed Alexander Zverev.

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner at Indian Wells. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Sinner gets a bye in the first round and will then face either James Duckworth or a qualifier in the second round. From there, Sinner would likely face Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov, or 29-seed Tomás Martín Etcheverry in the third round.

The fourth round gets tougher with potential matchups against 16-seed Khachanov or 23-seed Tommy Paul. If Sinner makes it to the quarterfinal, he could face 8-seed Ben Shelton, 12-seed Jakub Mensik, 18-seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, or 25-seed Learner Tien.

The semifinal could lead Sinner to a showdown against Zverev, 5-seed Lorenzo Musetti, or 9-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime. Finally, a final for Sinner could result in another battle against Alcaraz, Djokovic, or another contender.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs from March 4-15.