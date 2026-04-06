Carlos Alcaraz on Make-or-Break Clay Court Season

Carlos Alcaraz's incredible spring last year, combined with Jannik Sinner's absence, helped give the Spanish superstar an insurmountable lead in the ATP Rankings. However, 2026 is already shaping up to be a much different story.

Sinner is fresh off completing the Sunshine Double and is in the midst of a record-setting number of consecutive sets won during Masters 1000 events. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has 4,300 ranking points to defend, thanks to his titles at Monte Carlo, Rome, and Roland Garros (plus a final appearance in Barcelona).

Before Alcaraz kicks off his clay court season tomorrow in the Monte-Carlo Masters, the seven-time Grand Slam champion has participated in several interviews as part of his media availability. Here is what Alcaraz is saying before he begins his make-or-break clay court season.

"Probably one of the best surfaces"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

It should come as no surprise that the young Spaniard and heir to Rafael Nadal's kingdom of clay prefers the surface. "It's probably one of the best surfaces, without a doubt," Alcaraz told Punto de Break. "I miss clay every time the season ends. I miss her very much. It had been a long time since I played on clay, so it seemed eternal to me.

"The first sessions I did were to get back into rhythm, to say to myself: 'That's it, it's time to get your socks dirty again'. Honestly, it's an amazing feeling to be back on clay."

All in on clay court season

Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the 2025 Madrid Open due to injuries. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Given his incredible success on clay last spring, Alcaraz has no choice but to compete in every tournament. Alcaraz told the Independent, "Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome ... that's the plan."

He added, "It's very demanding physically and mentally. The week in Barcelona is perhaps when I should rest, but Barcelona is a very important tournament for me. My plan is to take care of my body as much as possible during matches and ‌tournaments."

A turning point in 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Alcaraz sat down for a YouTube interview with the Monte-Carlo Masters social media team and reflected on the importance of last year's tournament to his season."I do remember last year that this week was really, really important. I would say that was the turning point of 2025," Alcaraz revealed."

He added, "After the feeling that I got here, I just got better and better. I understand, and I realize how I should play after this week. That's why I just did an exceptional year after this one. But I do remember I didn't play that well. But everything that comes after that it was an amazing moment for me."

The Monte-Carlo Masters runs from April 5-12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.