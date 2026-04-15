Carlos Alcaraz Partners With Infosys as Global Brand Ambassador

On Wednesday afternoon, Infosys officially announced Carlos Alcaraz as a global brand ambassador. It is a multi-year partnership that will make Alcaraz one of the faces of the global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services.

Infosys will now work with Alcaraz and his coaching team by using Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering powered by generative and agentic AI technologies. The cutting-edge technology will develop an AI-powered match analytics and a personalized performance application to aid match preparation and in-game strategy.

Beyond the court, the partnership also extends to joint initiatives between Infosys and the Carlos Alcaraz Foundation. Together, they will leverage technology to drive social impact through tech-for-good initiatives.

"I'm honored to partner with Infosys; a company I've followed closely and admired for how it is transforming tennis through technology," said Alcaraz in a press release. "Innovations delivered by them are elevating the sport for everyone - players, coaches, and fans alike. At the highest level, it's often the small details that make the biggest difference."

"I'm always looking for new ways to improve, and working with Infosys will give me the opportunity to leverage data and AI to gain deeper insights into my game and push my performance to new heights. Beyond the court, I'm also excited to collaborate with Infosys through my foundation, leveraging technology to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world."

This is not Infosys' first foray into tennis. Over the last decade, Infosys has used its tennis platform to democratize insights-powered game strategy for the leading players across the tennis ecosystem while reimagining the experience for billions of global fans. Partnering with Alcaraz marks the next chapter in Infosys' mission to elevate tennis through AI and extend its impact across the sport's global community.

Alcaraz is the ATP World No. 2 with a singles record of 22-3 with two singles titles. He is currently competing in the 2026 Barcelona Open. Alcaraz was scheduled to face Tomáš Macháč in the Round of 16 tomorrow, Thursday, April 16. However, he withdrew due to a wrist injury. The Barcelona Open runs through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

This epic collaboration brings together Alcaraz’s focus on precision and performance with Infosys’ AI-first capabilities. Given Alcaraz's superstar status in the sports world, fans can expect to hear a lot more about Infosys in tennis and beyond. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.